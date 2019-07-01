Central Arkansas man accused of child endangerment, kicking sheriff, chief deputy

A Ward man faces a slew of charges after he reportedly hid in an attic from police, damaged the lights of a patrol car and kicked a sheriff and his chief deputy on Friday.

David Ballard, 31, was wanted in connection with felony child endangerment charges when authorities on Friday learned he was in a home in Beebe, according to a Facebook post by the city’s police department.

People inside the home refused to answer the door for police, and officers requested support from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, who first issued the warrant for Beebe’s arrest, authorities said.

According to a separate Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, authorities made “numerous attempts” to call Ballard out by loudspeaker and, when they received no response, got a warrant to search the house. Authorities entered the home and found three people hiding inside.

Ballard, according to the post, was hiding in the attic.

A deputy deployed a stun gun against the man, which failed, and Ballard tried to escape out the front of the house by kicking out some boards, authorities said. The deputy caught him on the roof of the porch and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Ballard became combative during the trip to Lonoke County jail, prompting the Beebe officer driving him to pull over. Ballard had moved his handcuffed hands to his front and damaged the rear lights of a patrol car, according to their post.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley and his chief deputy, Kevin McCoy, were both kicked by Ballard, according to the post. Authorities said the suspect also spat in McCoy’s face.

Ballard remained in the Lonoke County jail early Monday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.

Several people inside the home were also arrested on charges of hindering apprehension, police said.

Though the roster indicates Ballard's charges include one count each of aggravated assault on a corrections or law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, Beebe police said he is also a suspect in a recent residential burglary. His bond was $5,000.