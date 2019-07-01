The World in Brief

National guard soldiers salute as the new force is presented during a ceremony Sunday at a military field in Mexico City.

Mexico presents new national guard

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico presented with much fanfare Sunday its new national guard, which is supposed to stem endemic violence and restore peace in the country.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told hundreds of national guard members assembled at a ceremonial military field in the capital that they are the "soul" of the newly formed institution. And he added, "I have faith in you."

Mexico plans to first distribute 70,000 national guard members across the country and then swell the ranks to 150,000 in the coming months, combining federal police, marines, soldiers and new recruits to protect Mexicans from rising rates of murder and other crimes. The Public Safety Department says those who transfer will maintain their ranks and benefits.

"With the national guard, the darkest days of insecurity will stay in the past," vowed Public Safety Minister Alfonso Durazo.

Critics of the national guard argue that reliance on a federal entity for security means that state and local governments won't be empowered to stamp out trouble on their own. They envision the national guard moving from hotspot to hotspot, much like the military has done in recent years.

Free 6 captives, Turkey warns Libyans

ISTANBUL -- Turkey said Sunday that six of its nationals were being held by a Libyan force and vowed to respond to any attacks on its vessels or interests.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would consider Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter's "illegal militia forces" to be "legitimate targets" if the Turks are not released.

The comments came after a spokesman for Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army called Turkish assets in Libya "legitimate targets," accusing Turkey of helping rival militias allied with the United Nations-supported government. Hifter's forces have received aid from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was in Libya to support "regional peace and stability." His comments were carried by the official Anadolu news agency.

Authorities in eastern and southern Libya under Hifter's control asked Turkish nationals to leave the country. Libya's parliament, which is based in the east and allied with Hifter's forces, barred all ministries, state institutions and banks from dealing with Turkish companies and ordered a ban on trade with Turkey.

Restaurants in the eastern city of Benghazi, where Hifter's forces are based, have started to change out Turkish names to avoid reprisal.

Commercial whaling resumes in Japan

TOKYO -- Japan has resumed commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal of traditionalists.

Whaling boats embarked this morning on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country's exclusive economic waters. Japan's six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect Sunday.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan hunted in the Antarctic in recent years.

While the resumption of commercial whaling is condemned by many conservation groups, others see it as a face-saving way to let the government's embattled and expensive whaling program gradually succumb to changing times and tastes.

Whale meat was an affordable source of protein after World War II, with consumption peaking at 223,000 tons in 1962. Despite the attention, tax money and political support from ruling-party lawmakers, Japan now only consumes about 4,000-5,000 tons of whale meat annually, Fisheries Agency officials say. That works out to less than 1.5 ounces of whale meat per person per year.

Will listen, Hong Kong leader promises

HONG KONG -- The embattled leader of Hong Kong pledged today to be more responsive to public sentiment, as police faced off with protesters outside a ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's return to China.

Police used riot shields and pepper spray to push back hundreds of helmeted protesters who tried to advance down closed streets toward the harborfront venue, where the Chinese and Hong Kong flags were raised together and two helicopters and a small flotilla passed by.

City leader Carrie Lam said several protests that have attracted hundreds of thousands of students and other participants have taught her that she needs to listen better to youths and to people in general. Lam has come under criticism for pushing legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to the mainland to face trial.

"This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately," she said in a five-minute speech to the gathering.

The government has suspended debate on the bill indefinitely, but protest leaders want the legislation formally withdrawn and Lam's resignation.

The summer carnival booths are reflected on an art statue on display Sunday at a shopping mall in Beijing.

China supporters shout at pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (right) during a gathering Sunday at the Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong. More than 50,000 people reportedly attended a rally in support of Hong Kong police, a day ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China.

