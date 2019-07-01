Date set for disaster unemployment claims

Disaster unemployment assistance claims must be filed by July 12 for people affected by the severe storms and flooding along the Arkansas River in the eight counties authorized to receive benefits.

Assistance is available for people in Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

People who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits may be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance, which provides unemployment benefits for up to 28 weeks.

Individuals must have worked or been scheduled to work in the disaster area, but because of the disaster they no longer have a job, a place to work in the area or could not get to their place of work because of disaster damage.

Individuals also may qualify if they have been prevented from working because of an injury or illness that resulted from the disaster, or if they have become the head of a household and need employment because the head of the household died as a result of the disaster.

Benefits also may be available to self-employed individuals who have lost all or part of their livelihood as the result of the disaster.

Applicants should bring a copy of their government-issued photo identification, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment, and documents verifying income.

Claims can be filed at the following Department of Workforce offices:

• Conway County: Russellville Office, 104 S. Rochester Ave.

• Crawford County: Fort Smith Office, 616 Garrison Ave., Room 101.

• Faulkner County: Conway Office, 1500 N. Museum Road, Suite 111.

• Jefferson County: Pine Bluff Office, 1001 S. Tennessee St.

• Perry County: Conway Office, 1500 N. Museum Road, Suite 111.

• Pulaski County: Little Rock Office, 5401 S. University. Or Jacksonville Office, #2 Crestview Plaza.

• Sebastian County: Fort Smith Office, 616 Garrison Ave., Room 101.

• Yell County: Russellville Office, 104 S. Rochester Ave.

Claims may be filed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefit denied, unless an individual can provide good cause after July 12.

State Desk on 07/01/2019