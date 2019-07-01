EDITORIAL: Bad news, ducks: She was spotting you in pre-school

Ask someone what is the single most important state agency or body in Arkansas, and you might get different answers. Department of Health? Department of Human Services? State Police? But in this Natural State, don't underestimate the importance of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the new leadership coming on board.

Over the years, over the decades, the AGFC has been one of the most well-run, and successful, outfits in state government. Remember when 20-head of men would hunt a whole autumn over one deer track? Kids, gather around, and we'll tell you when turkeys couldn't be found in the spring. And elk weren't a tourist draw here. And bears were a rare sight indeed. But with wildlife management in the hands of the Arkansas Game & Fish, this place is rockin', hunter-ly speaking.

Last week the governor appointed a young lady as the newest member of the commission: Anne Marie Doramus, all of 27. And she's the first woman nominated to serve a full term in the commission's history, according to the papers.

It's great to see more women being put into positions of leadership, and Asa Hutchinson has made it a priority. It really does take all types.

Anne Marie Doramus told the press that she's an avid duck hunter. Who can blame her? Is there anything more exhilarating than the wind blowing in your face of a January morning, about daylight, when the ducks come into the decoys? As long as there's plenty of hot coffee available to take the ice off your upper lip. Apparently Anne Marie Doramus learned to love duck hunting while she watched her father and brothers in the blind. When she was in preschool. Ducks beware.

Some of us didn't know this, but the commission does face challenges. The paper said that hunting and fishing licenses are on the decline. That's surprising, given the number of duck calls we hear every year. But young Mrs. Doramus holds a degree in journalism and advertising from the UofA, so maybe some of her talents will translate into much-needed help.

Anne Doramus is apparently ready to use new technology to help accomplish these goals and more, including making use of social media to reach new audiences, digitizing hunting and fishing regulations for easy access in the field and establishing an automatic renewal system to reduce noncompliance when it comes time for renewing.

If anyone can figure out to reach new sportsmen and introduce them to the joys of hunting and fishing in The Natural State, it'll be someone their age who grew up with the passion and is eager to share it.

In a duck blind in preschool.

We like that story.

Editorial on 07/01/2019