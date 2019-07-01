Eureka Springs opts to resurrect '52 livestock ban; potbellied pigs face expulsion

Marilyn Sloas plays on her porch with Fat Boy, one of two pot-bellied pigs she keeps at her home in Eureka Springs.

Eureka Springs has decided to enforce a 1952 ordinance banning livestock in the city limits.

That includes potbellied pigs, otherwise known as American mini-pigs.

The City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to enforce the 67-year-old law.

"The keeping of cattle, swine, horses, sheep and goats within the city limits of the city of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, creates a hazard for the peace, health and safety of the citizens," according to the ordinance.

Someone convicted of keeping livestock in the city could be fined between $5 and $100 for the first offense and as much as $250 a day afterward.

The decision to enforce Ordinance 772 of 1952 could have dire consequences for Fat Boy and Miss Piggy, two pigs owned by Marilyn Sloas in Eureka Springs.

Last fall, Council Member Mickey Schneider drafted an ordinance allowing people who own pigs in the city to keep them for several years.

But things were put on hold until Monday, and the council voted instead to enforce the existing ban on livestock in the city.

"Eureka being what it is, to avoid a citywide protest, I would highly suggest that this gets put before the people to make a decision in November," Schneider told the council.

She said 90% of the people she had talked to said "leave the pigs alone."

"This has just blindsided us," Sloas said. "They're not hurting anybody's business. They're my fur babies."

During Monday's meeting, Council Member Terry McClung said one of the pigs in question weighs about 200 pounds.

"How can you qualify a 200-pound pig as a mini-pig?" he asked. "Beats the heck out of me."

Sloas said Fat Boy weighs about 110 pounds and Miss Piggy weighs about 270 pounds.

Schneider told the council that American mini-pigs are bred and raised to be pets, not food, so they aren't livestock.

Council Member Bob Thomas noted that the 1952 ordinance bans "swine" in the city.

"Big piggies and little piggies are all swine, and they were all outlawed in 1952," he told the council.

"This means that they're taking them away," Sloas said of Monday's vote.

Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry said he agreed with a comment one of the council members made.

"I have to agree with whoever said making a city law for one person probably is not the right thing to do," Berry said Thursday.

Schneider said she wasn't proposing a law for just one person; she was trying to update city code to include a type of pet pig unknown to Eureka Springs in 1952.

Berry said the City Council was aware of the 1952 ordinance when this discussion began last year.

"We didn't enforce it because I was under the impression we were going to write an ordinance letting these people keep their potbellied pigs until 2022 or whenever they die," Berry said Thursday.

Schneider supported allowing Sloas' pigs to remain in the city until 2030 or until they died of natural causes.

During a comment period at the end of Monday's meeting, Schneider expressed her disappointment with the vote.

"You are going to have a huge protest," she said. "If you don't have the nerve to put this to a vote of the people, you best better be prepared for the fallout you're gonna get."

Schneider pointed at Sloas.

"That's her babies," she said of Fat Boy and Miss Piggy. "And you're saying, 'I don't like your kind of babies. Screw 'em.' That's what you're doing."

This story originally published on June 29, 2019