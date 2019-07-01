Sections
Little Rock man robbed outside of home after being asked for help, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 1:35 p.m. 0comments

A pair of robbers took a 50-year-old man's cash at gunpoint early Sunday morning outside of his Little Rock home after a person asked him for help, police said.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. when a female wearing a yellow shirt and black pants approached the victim in his driveway. She said she needed some type of help, according to the police report.

The man told officers that two people in black "came out of nowhere" and one of them pointed a gun at him, the report said. The pair demanded his cellphone and reportedly took about $1,000 in cash.

They also demanded the man get into the back of his van before they took off with the female, police said.

Police didn't note any injuries to the man in the report.

Officers made no immediate arrests at the time of the report.

