Lopez sets her best at event

ROGERS -- The LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship shares a strong connection with the University of Arkansas women's golf program.

Former NCAA champion Stacy Lewis has been the face of the event since its inception in 2007, but she is far from the only Razorback connected to the LPGA Tour event.

Gaby Lopez put together her best finish at this event with a 13 under for the tournament, good for a tie for 13th place.

The No. 52 player on the Rolex rankings outclassed her previous best of 10 under in 2017. She shot 4 under in both the first and second rounds, and 5 under during Sunday's final round.

"It was a great week," Lopez said. "Finishing strong with a 5 under, [I] couldn't think of a better way to finish."

Lopez was superb on the front nine all weekend, knocking in 10 birdies and only one bogey. The Mexico City native drove the ball an average of 285 yards off the tee, and she hit 33 of 39 fairways, giving herself a chance to score with her putter.

Lewis finished 2 under Sunday and 8 under for the tournament. The 10-year LPGA Tour veteran parred her first 13 holes Sunday, then jumped on the birdie train at No. 14 and No. 18 to close out a bogey-free round.

Lewis created several opportunities for birdie but could not convert them with her putter. She had 34 putts in the third round, five more than her second-round total of 29.

"My putter did not cooperate at all," Lewis said. "But that was probably one of the best ball-striking rounds I've had in a long time."

Former Razorback golfers are frequently acknowledged and highly celebrated at the tournament. The Hog calls, the autograph lines and the throng of fans at No. 17 showcase just how much the tournament means to Arkansans everywhere.

"Calling the Hogs is probably the most special moment on tour," Lopez said. "Everyone loves this week, and all the LPGA players are so happy to come back to Arkansas every year."

There were six former Arkansas golfers in the field over the weekend, but only Lopez and Lewis made the cut.

Eagle party

There were 25 eagles recorded over the three-day, 54-hole tournament, and No. 18 was the prime spot to watch eagles land.

Of the 25 made in the tournament, 15 came at the par-5 18th hole, including six Sunday. Mirim Lee, Maria Torres and Danielle Kang all had two eagles over the weekend.

Winning formula

Sung Hyun Park's winning 18-under total was three shots off the record of 21 under set last year by Nasa Hataoka.

Park had 20 birdies and four bogies over the 54 holes. She and Jenny Shin had the most birdies, and Inbee Park had 19.

Every shot counts

Hyo Joo Kim finished one shot off the lead at 17 under, but she will look back at two holes where she had back-to-back bogeys that helped keep her out of the winner's circle.

Kim had bogeys on No. 12 and No. 13 to mar what was otherwise a spectacular final round of 65. On No. 13, her second shot landed in the bunker. Her first attempt to get out of the bunker saw the ball hit the lip and roll back into the sand.

She was in the sand at No. 18 on a green-side bunker, but she chipped out and salvaged par.

Looking back

In the event's 13th year, Sung Hyun Park's 18 under is the second-best score ever recorded, matching So Yeon Ryu's 18 under in 2017. Nasa Hataoka holds the course record at 21 under that she set last year.

In 2009, Jiyai Shin won the tournament at 9 under. That score would not have placed her in the top 30 of this year's event as 40 golfers shot 10 under or better for the tournament.

