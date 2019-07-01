Memo to families

The email brought a familiar message. The writer's father had recently died and her brother had gone into the attic to do some sorting. He found a box filled with letters, other documents and military ribbons. Their dad had been a World War II veteran. These were his wartime mementos.

The brother and sister knew their dad had served in the Second World War, but he never discussed it. They were vaguely curious from time to time, but had never asked about it, let alone recorded anything. Now, looking through the box, they sensed the loss. Whatever they could recover through the letters and research, it wouldn't compensate for never having a chance to hear from their dad himself.

Actually, that last sentence needs revision. Over a space of decades there had been plenty of chances to hear from their dad. They just hadn't asked. They hadn't told him how important it was for him to put down his memories in some permanent format. The thought had flittingly crossed their minds from time to time, but today was never right. Tomorrow is better. And tomorrow.

And now they're staring into a silent box.

But at least they have the box. Many families of war veterans have less. The words they might have had from their family member but never requested are gone. The loss is total.

Of the many things I've done as a teacher over the past 20 years, interviewing war veterans has been the most rewarding. I regret not regularly recording these discussions until a few years ago, but my mental library is full of personal stories that are so much more interesting than what can be derived from words on a published page. These stories are passed on to students.

Veterans and their families also benefit. Recently I interviewed a typically self-deprecating WWII veteran. According to him, participation in the D-Day invasion wasn't a big deal. He was just doing his job, "like everyone else." I suggested that being a gunner on a B-17 over Nazi-occupied France was historically important. He demurred.

But when I returned home I had a note from him saying, "Thank you for telling our stories."

Then there's the note I recently received from the son-in-law of a Korean War veteran. The recorded discussion with the veteran, he wrote, "is something we will have forever and be able to show our grandkids."

And there's the Vietnam veteran who was initially reluctant to talk about his year in Southeast Asia. He called 40 minutes after the discussion ended to say that he felt like "2,000 pounds have fallen from my shoulders."

This last item reminds me of a slow-motion tragedy that's unfolding before our eyes. Our Vietnam veterans are now in their late 60s and early 70s. Each day, more of them leave us forever. However one looks at the Vietnam War, it was easily one of the most consequential events of the past 50 years. To have been there in any capacity was to participate in world-changing history.

Each veteran's story is part of the important whole.

Unfortunately, most Vietnam veterans are on course to leave this world without telling us about their experiences. This is ironic because Vietnam veterans are often critical of what historians and journalists say about their war, but it's hard to see how the record can be set straight if the veterans won't tell their own stories in their own words.

This is where family members can step in.

Spouses, children and other loved ones can ask their veterans to speak, and records can be made. It's true that some things are too horrible to talk about, but silence and simmering aren't the only other options.

No one wins when veterans' stories are lost forever. We want, we need, we implore our veterans to speak.

------------v------------

Preston Jones teaches at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. His website is warandlifediscussions.weebly.com.

Editorial on 07/01/2019