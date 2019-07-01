Met by Kim, Trump steps into N. Korea

President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet Sunday in the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first sitting American leader to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim Jong Un, the country's leader, at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

What was intended to be a handshake and a two-minute meeting lasted for 50 minutes, the latest step in a yearlong rapprochement between the two nations. The meeting marked a return to face-to-face contact between the leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.

The two leaders agreed to restart negotiations on an elusive nuclear agreement. Significant doubts remain, though, about the future of the negotiations and North Korea's willingness to give up its stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Trump and Kim shook hands at the Military Demarcation Line as cameras clicked and photographers jostled to capture the scene. Never before had American and North Korean leaders met at that line, where heavily armed forces have faced off for 66 years since the end of fighting in the Korean War.

North and South Korea remain in a technical state of war because the fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

"It is good to see you again," Kim told Trump through an interpreter. "I never expected to meet you in this place."

"Big moment, big moment," Trump told him.

After asking whether Kim wanted him to cross, Trump stepped across a low concrete border marker at 3:46 p.m. local time and walked 20 paces to the base of a building on the North Korean side.

After about a minute on officially hostile territory, Trump escorted Kim back over the line into South Korea, where the two briefly addressed journalists before slipping inside the building known as Freedom House for a private conversation along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump told reporters that he invited the North Korean leader to the United States, and potentially even to the White House.

"I would invite him right now," Trump said, standing next to Kim.

Kim responded that it would be an "honor" to invite Trump to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, "at the right time," and he praised Trump's visit as "a very courageous and determined act."

"Stepping across that line was a great honor," Trump replied. "A lot of progress has been made, a lot of friendships have been made, and this has been in particular a great friendship."

The scene of the meeting was fairly chaotic. North Korean security personnel were particularly aggressive, pushing and pulling journalists and even White House staff members, including the new press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, as she tried to get American media into the room.

Accompanying the president were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff; and other top aides, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Asked how North Korea was, the president's daughter answered, "Surreal."

Trump said he and Kim had agreed to designate negotiators to resume talks in the next few weeks. The American team will still be led by Stephen Biegun, the special envoy for North Korea.

It was unclear Sunday who would negotiate on the North Korean side after reports of a purge of Kim's team. Asked later whether North Korean negotiators were still alive, Trump said: "I think they are. I can tell you who the main person is. And I would hope the rest are, too."

Since Trump took office, North Korea has suspended nuclear tests, released detained Americans and sent back to the United States the remains of some American soldiers killed in the war. South Korean officials and others in the region say tension has eased significantly, and Moon praised Trump as "the peacemaker of the Korean Peninsula."

"There was great conflict here prior to our meeting in Singapore," Trump said, referring to his first summit with Kim, held in June 2018. "Tremendous conflict and death all around them. And it's now been extremely peaceful. It's been a whole different world.

"That wouldn't necessarily have been reported, but they understand it very well," he added, referring to the media. "I keep saying that for the people who say nothing has been accomplished. So much has been accomplished."

DEMOCRATS REACT

Critics, however, said the president was responsible for ratcheting up the conflict with North Korea in the first place by vowing in his first year in office to unleash "fire and fury" if Kim threatened U.S. security.

Democrats seeking to challenge Trump in the 2020 election praised the president for talking to Kim about eliminating his nuclear weapons, but they said the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone appeared to be more about optics than about doing the hard work before high-profile meetings.

"Of course as a country, we want this to work," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "But it's not as easy as just going and, you know, bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door."

"Any discussions are helpful," Klobuchar added. "My problem is that this fits a pattern that we're seeing with this administration across the world. Toughness is just not saying things by tweet. Toughness is results and standing true to our country."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted: "Our President shouldn't be squandering American influence on photo ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator. Instead, we should be dealing with North Korea through principled diplomacy that promotes US security, defends our allies, and upholds human rights."

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on ABC's This Week that he had no problem with Trump "sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries."

"I just don't want it to be a photo opportunity," added the Vermont independent, who is running for president as a Democrat. "We need real diplomacy."

Julian Castro, a former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Trump is approaching what should be careful diplomacy "very erratically, very haphazardly," and is elevating a dictator.

"What it seems like is that for the president, this is what he's about," Castro said on CNN. "It's all show, it's all symbolism, it's not substance."

Despite Trump's diplomatic efforts, North Korea has launched missiles in contravention of the United Nations, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said.

"Despite three years of almost bizarre foreign policy from this president, this country is no safer when it comes to North Korea," O'Rourke, D-Texas, said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for former Vice President Joe Biden, said in a statement that Trump "fawned" over Kim, adding that his "coddling of dictators at the expense of American national security and interests is one of the most dangerous ways he's diminishing us on the world stage and subverting our values as a nation."

But Republicans praised Trump's approach. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said "there's no downside" for the president to continue to talk with Kim in pursuit of a deal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

"If Trump thinks he can do this by continuing to engage Kim Jong Un, let's give it a try," Graham said on Face the Nation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Trump's supporters and critics should give him credit for getting negotiations started.

"America's in a stronger position to make the world safer, and the president did it with style that others have not been able to do," he said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

Trump had argued during his visit to South Korea that he had succeeded where President Barack Obama had failed.

"President Obama wanted to meet, and Chairman Kim would not meet him," Trump said. "The Obama administration was begging for a meeting. They were begging for meetings constantly. And Chairman Kim would not meet with him."

James Clapper, Obama's director of national intelligence, disputed Trump's assertion.

"I don't know where he's getting that," Clapper said on CNN. "In all the deliberations that I have participated in on North Korea during the Obama administration, I can recall no instance whatever where President Obama ever indicated any interest whatsoever in meeting with Chairman Kim. That's news to me."

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker and Michael Crowley of The New York Times; by Mark Niquette and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News; and by Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin, Darlene Superville and staff members of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/ED JONES

President Donald Trump arrives Sunday to speak to military personnel and their families stationed in South Korea at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul.

A Section on 07/01/2019