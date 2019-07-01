• Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun. In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun, whom she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referring to clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. "This is my worst case scenario," Swift wrote. Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced Sunday that it is acquiring Big Machine Label Group, which released all of Swift's studio albums and owns her masters. Swift says she learned of the sale Sunday. Swift left Big Machine and signed with Universal Music Group in November because she says she knew that re-signing with the group that had managed her since she was 15 would only result in her not owning her future work. "When I left my masters in [Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta's] hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them," she writes. "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter." Braun, she alleges, got two clients, including Justin Bieber, to bully her online about a leaked and illegally recorded snippet of a phone call she had with Kardashian. She also references when West, a Braun client, organized a "revenge porn music video which strips my body naked." She wrote that now Braun has "stripped her" of her life's work that she "wasn't given an opportunity to buy." "My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," she wrote. Representatives for Braun and Borchetta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the post, Swift advocates for artist ownership of songs and hopes that the next generation will "read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation."

• Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and conflicts with the "overwhelming majority" in many countries. In a story published by the Financial Times newspaper, Putin said "the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population." John said in a statement released Friday that he disagrees with Putin's "view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies." Putin also said Russia has "no problem with LGBT persons ... let everyone be happy" in the interview. John called Putin's words hypocritical since a Russian distributor censored LGBT-related scenes from Rocketman, the film based on John's life and career.

Photo by Invision

Taylor Swift

Photo by Keystone

Elton John

A Section on 07/01/2019