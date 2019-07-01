Nets' gain: Durant, Kyrie on way

Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors after three seasons after agreeing with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal worth $164 million.

His decision was announced Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.

Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018, then was injured for much of the postseason this year as the team lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

A ruptured right Achilles tendon will keep him out the entire next season, but whenever he returns it will be in Brooklyn black.

ESPN first reported Durant's decision, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.

Durant, a 10-time All-Star who just completed his 12th NBA season, was leading all postseason scorers at 34.2 points per game when he strained his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets. He had seven 30-point performances during the recent playoffs.

The Nets also signed guard Kyrie Irving and center DeAndre Jordan to contracts Sunday. Irving will enter into a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets, and Jordan is expected to sign a four-year, $40 million contract.

More than $2 billion in deals were struck in the opening hours of free agency -- and that's even without any word from Kawhi Leonard about his future plans to either stay with the NBA champion Toronto Raptors or move elsewhere.

Damian Lillard agreed to a $196 million, four-year extension with Portland that will kick in for the 2021-22 season. Tobias Harris is staying in Philadelphia for $180 million over the next five years, and Khris Middleton gave Milwaukee a bit of a discount in agreeing to a $178 million, five-year deal -- $12 million shy of what he could have commanded.

Even injuries couldn't derail the spending.

Durant got his big payday, and Kristaps Porzingis -- who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 6, 2018, because of a knee injury -- will sign a $158 million, five-year contract to stay with Dallas.

All deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge of the agreements, all speaking on condition of anonymity because the NBA moratorium prevents new contracts from being signed until noon Eastern time on Saturday.

"From the trade to the Sixers in February, through the regular season and playoffs and now on to free agency, this contract is a culmination of so much in my life and basketball career," Harris wrote in an essay published on ESPN.com. "It's also a new beginning."

There were a lot of new beginnings Sunday.

Jimmy Butler agreed to a four-year, $142 million deal that will send him to Miami. Butler -- a close friend of retired Miami guard Dwyane Wade -- made clear to the Heat that he wanted to be in Miami, and over the next three hours the basic framework of a trade was worked out. Miami is sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and Goran Dragic to Dallas to make the Butler move happen.

The Warriors turned difficult news into an opportunity, agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Nets guard D'Angelo Russell in exchange for Durant.

Once Durant announced his intention to leave the Warriors for the Nets, reports surfaced that the Warriors were interested in Russell, a 2019 All-Star selection. Russell will agree to a four-year, $117 million maximum contract with the Warriors.

The Warriors will have to make more room under the salary cap in order to bring Russell in, and one of those moves was sending Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lillard, Harris, Middleton, Durant, Porzingis, Butler, Irving, Kemba Walker ($141 million, four-year deal with Boston), Al Horford ($109 million, four years from Philadelphia) and Nikola Vucevic ($100 million, four years with Orlando) were the big early winners, with more likely to come.

The 76ers moved quickly to add Horford once the parameters of the Butler trade to Miami were complete.

Point guards did particularly well, and will likely keep doing well.

Lillard, Irving and Walker guaranteed themselves nearly a half-billion dollars. Terry Rozier left Boston for Charlotte -- essentially the swap for Walker -- on what will be a $58 million, three-year deal that will be completed via trade. Ricky Rubio also cashed in, getting $51 million for three years from the Phoenix Suns. Restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell was believed to be a target for both Minnesota and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Leonard watch continued with no hints from his camp. The NBA Finals MVP and now two-time champion will meet with the Raptors in the coming days, Toronto Coach Nick Nurse said.

Nurse didn't say where the Raptors will be seeing Leonard, but he said the NBA champs believe they "have a really good chance" to keep him.

In other key deals Sunday:

• Indiana is set to acquire 2017 rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee and sign the shooting guard to a four-year, $85 million deal.

• Harrison Barnes is remaining in Sacramento on what will be a four-year, $85 million contract.

• The Pacers lost forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Utah Jazz, which agreed to pay the forward $73.1 million over the next four years.

• New York, with Knicks fans hoping for a shot at Durant, instead is signing Julius Randle to a $63 million deal for three years.

• Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will sign a two-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.

• San Antonio kept Rudy Gay on a two-year, $32 million deal, and added veteran forward DeMarre Carroll on a two-year, $12 million deal.

• The New Orleans Pelicans signed JJ Redick to a two-year, $26.5 million contract.

