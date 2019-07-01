Brianna Mason, 23, an elementary school teacher and Nashville native who is the first black woman to be crowned Miss Tennessee, said she was determined to win the pageant for all young black women, stating, “I’m here to tell you that it does not matter what your skin color is. It does not matter what your religion is. You can do anything that you want.”

Peggy Flanagan, lieutenant governor of Minnesota, announced her engagement to Tom Weber, a former Minnesota Public Radio host who lost his morning show in 2018 after he disclosed his relationship with Flanagan, who was Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s running mate at the time.

Richard Martinez, 66, a New Mexico state senator, has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and is facing charges after a car crash at an intersection in his hometown of Espanola, police said.

Cindy Chadwick, an officer in Caddo Parish, La., said a northwest Louisiana woman told deputies that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home through a window and shot her current boyfriend before being shot himself, resulting in the deaths of both men.

Dave Marshak, sheriff in Jefferson County, Mo., said a property-line dispute between neighbors preceded the fatal shooting of a woman and the suspect’s suicide before deputies discovered the woman dead, a house on fire and, hours later, the body of the suspect in a wooded area.

Andy Huebschmann of New Holstein, Wis., who is licensed to manufacture and deal guns, pleaded guilty to illegally shipping pistols, rifles and rifle parts to Paul Munro, an Australian weapons dealer, using a crate with a secret compartment, according to the plea agreement.

Will Benny, a police officer in Dothan, Ala., said a preliminary investigation suggests that a 2-year-old who was found dead in a car parked at the family’s home had entered the vehicle on his own.

David Croswell, 71, was arrested and accused of driving his Jeep through a chain-link fence at a swimming hole in Washougal, Wash., and running over two German tourists, resulting in their deaths, police said.

Courtnee Anderson, 30, of Natchez, Miss., a prison guard at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, faces a malfeasance in office charge after investigators said they discovered she had an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate through evidence found on a contraband cellphone.