GOLF

Lashley wins Rocket

Nate Lashley completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title. Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day after opening with rounds of 63, 67 and 63. The 36-year-old Lashley's parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour's minor leagues. The 353rd ranked player in the world slipped into the PGA Tour's first event in Detroit as an alternate Wednesday. Monday qualifier Doc Redman shot a 67 to finish second. Rory Sabbatini (68) and Wes Roach (68) were another stroke back. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 and was tied for 59th with a 7-under 281.

Stricker sets record

Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book by closing with a 1-under 69 to set the 72-hole record and win by six shots. Stricker birdied the opening hole on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., and was never seriously challenged. He finished at 19-under 261. The previous record was 264 by Kenny Perry in 2017 at Salem Country Club. Stricker, 52, won a PGA Tour Champions major for the second time this year. He won the Regions Tradition in May. Jerry Kelly (69) and defending champion David Toms (68) tied for second. The victory gets Stricker into the U.S. Open next year at Winged Foot, where he tied for sixth in the 2006 U.S. Open, a key moment in resurrecting his career. Ken Duke (Henderson State) shot a 2-over 72 and was tied for 17th at 2 under. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) also shot a 72 and was tied for 38th at 2 over.

Ventura wins playoff

Kristoffer Ventura won a three-hole playoff Sunday with Joshua Creel to take the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at Farmington, Utah. Ventura (65) and Creel (67) were tied at 14-under 270 at the end of four rounds. Each shot par twice on the par-4 No. 18. On the third playoff hole, Ventura shot par on the par-4 No. 10 while Creel had a bogey. Ryan Brehm (66), Charlie Saxon (68) and Kevin Dougherty (68) were tied for third at 13 under. Daniel Summerhays (70) was alone in 6th place at 12 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68 and was tied for 38th at 5-under 279. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 3-over 74 and was tied for 66th at 1-over 285.

Bezuidenhout wins

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters at Sotogrande, Spain, for his first European Tour title on Sunday. Bezuidenhout shot an even-par 71 to finish at 10 under for the tournament, six strokes ahead of Jon Rahm and four other players. The 25-year-old South African had five birdies and five bogeys in the final round. The other runner-ups included Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, Adri Arnaus and Eduardo de La Riva. Quiros had the best round of the day with a 5-under 66 that included eight birdies and three bogeys. Tournament host Sergio Garcia ended in seventh place after shooting a 1-under 70.

BASEBALL

Swarzak on 10-day IL

Atlanta Braves reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, a significant blow to the bullpen for the NL East leaders. The team hopes Swarzak will be ready to return immediately after the All-Star break on July 12. The move was made Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Right-hander Chad Sobotka was recalled from Class AAA Gwinnett before Atlanta's series finale against the Mets. Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Swarzak mentioned some discomfort when he came off the mound Friday night after escaping a bases-loaded jam to preserve a one-run lead in the seventh inning of a 6-2 victory over New York. Swarzak has provided a major boost to the Braves since arriving from Seattle in a May 20 trade. He has allowed only 1 run in 171/3 innings and thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 13 appearances. His success earned him a late-inning role in high-leverage situations.

OLYMPICS

European Games end

The European Games in Minsk, Belarus, have ended with Russia dominating the medal table in a tuneup for some of next year's potential Olympic medal contenders. Russia racked up 44 gold medals to finish ahead of Belarus and third-place Ukraine, partly thanks to the many medals on offer in gymnastics and combat sports. Russia won 11 gold medals in gymnastics and seven more in wrestling. Russian President Vladimir Putin and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were among the dignitaries attending Sunday's closing ceremony, which combined elements of traditional Belarusian culture with modern music. Poland will host the next edition of the European Games in Krakow in 2023.

TRACK AND FIELD

Semenya wins 800

Caster Semenya easily won the women's 800 at the Prefontaine Classic at Stanford, Calif., on Sunday, as an international court continues to debate her future in the event. The reigning Olympic champion and three-time world champion won in 1 minute, 55.70 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson, in the highly anticipated race at Cobb Track and Angell Field. It's the fastest-time ever on American soil. It was the first time Semenya ran the 800 since a Swiss Supreme Court ruled her eligible while it considers her appeal against a new IAAF rule capping testosterone levels in women's events from the 400 to mile. One of a handful of runners affected by the ruling, Semenya has been fighting back. The 28-year-old South African refused to take medication to be in compliance and initially planned to side-step it at the Prefontaine by registering to run the 3,000. She was eventually cleared in time for the seventh stop on the Diamond League circuit. What's next for Semenya is uncertain. She plans to take four weeks off before resuming her circuit, and will await the final ruling from the Swiss court.

SOCCER

U.S. beats Curacao 1-0 in Gold Cup play

PHILADELPHIA — The United States was outplayed during the second half by 79th-ranked Curacao but managed to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory Sunday night behind Weston McKennie’s goal in the 25th minute.

The defending champion U.S. extended its Gold Cup winning streak to nine and will play Jamaica on Wednesday at Nashville, Tenn., in the second semifinal, a night after Mexico faces Haiti at Glendale, Ariz. The U.S. reached the semifinals for the 10th consecutive Gold Cup and 14th in 15 overall.

Christian Pulisic, 20, the Americans’ star midfielder, captained the U.S. for the second time and fed McKennie for the goal. Pulisic cut in from a flank and crossed, and McKennie headed in the ball from 4 yards for his second goal in 12 international appearances.

Playing near his hometown of Hershey, Pulisic shot just wide in the second minute and was denied in the fourth when goalkeeper Eloy Room, falling to his left, reached to his right to tip Pulisic’s shot over the crossbar.

Curacao had 60 percent possession in the second half. American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, a native of suburban Coatesville, made a leaping save on Leandro Bacuna in the 84th minute.

The 30th-ranked Americans have outscored opponents 12-0 in the tournament, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, and have held opponents scoreless for 405 minutes overall.

This will be the third consecutive Gold Cup in which the U.S. and Jamaica meet in the knockout stage. The Reggae Boyz upset the U.S. in the 2015 semifinals, and the Americans defeated Jamaica in the 2017 final.

Sports on 07/01/2019