100 years ago

July 1, 1919

PIGGETT -- Burglars entered the Bank of Mimmons, six miles from here, blew open the safe and escaped with $440 in currency and $1,500 in Liberty bonds early today. Residents of Mimmons were aroused by the explosion and exchanged shots with the fleeing robbers, but no one was injured. The safeblowers escaped in the direction of Piggett on a handcar, according to the authorities, but bloodhounds taken to the place where the abandoned vehicle was found were unable to pick up their trail.

50 years ago

July 1, 1969

PARAGOULD -- Two of four prisoners who escaped from the Greene County Jail Sunday surrendered to authorities at Paragould Monday. A spokesman at the Greene County sheriff's office said Tony Sharp, 19, and George Galentine, 24, both of Paragould, apparently were made to climb out the cell window by the other two inmates. The other two inmates, Robert Upton, 27, of Paragould, and Robert Matthews, 23, of Pontiac, Ill., were believed to be traveling north of Paragould in a 1968 Chevrolet, authorities said. The escape was not discovered until Sheriff Mack Parker called the men to breakfast and got no answer about 8 a.m. Sunday. Deputy James Adams said he found three hacksaw blades in the cell.

25 years ago

July 1, 1994

• Police arrested a man early Thursday morning on numerous charges after chasing him through central Little Rock. Police said they arrested William Edwards, 37, of 1401 E. Twin Lakes Drive on single counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, fleeing police, driving with a suspended license and possessing cocaine. ...Police said they observed Edwards' van, a blue 1993 Plymouth Voyager, eastbound on Asher Avenue at Elm Street about 1:41 a.m. Police said an undercover officer reported seeing the vehicle's driver trying to sell cocaine at the Ritz Motel at 5301 Asher Ave. When police pulled behind the van, Edwards refused to stop, and a white paper sack containing cocaine flew out of the driver's side window, police said. At Wright Avenue and Schiller Street, another bag containing cocaine dropped out of the van and spilled on the street, police said. Police said Edwards continued driving at 45 mph until he stopped at LaHarpe Boulevard. Police said they used pepper spray to subdue Edwards when he refused to follow orders.

10 years ago

July 1, 2009

• The Pulaski County sheriff's office arrested a teen who reportedly bragged about his role in the robberies at two fireworks stands last week. The sheriff's office received a tip from someone who saw a news report about the robberies and reported that Courtland Dewayne Ray had been bragging that "he and his boys" had committed the robberies, according to reports. ...On Friday, Mitchell Simpson, a security guard at a fireworks stand at the corner of Arch Street and Dixon Road, reported being assaulted and robbed by two black men. On Saturday, brothers Adam and Jason Dahl told sheriff's deputies that around 5 a.m., a large group of black men entered the stand at the corner of Kanis and Cooper Orbit roads. The Dahls said that two of the men pulled out handguns and demanded cash from the registers. While the two with guns were demanding money, the others in the group began grabbing packages of fireworks. About $40 in cash was taken from the registers and the men ran to their vehicles and fled.

Metro on 07/01/2019