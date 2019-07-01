Police: 1 dead in northeast Arkansas shooting; 1 arrested

A person was in police custody Monday following the deadly shooting of a 42-year-old after a weekend fight in northeastern Arkansas, officials said.

The Newport Police Department said officers responded Friday to the 1400 block of Holden Avenue on reports of two men fighting.

Police said they found Christopher Crawford suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

Authorities said officers arrested a person in connection with the shooting after he left the area.

The alleged shooter remained at the Jackson County jail ahead of a court appearance, police said.

His name wasn't immediately released. Police said they plan to release more information about the shooting Monday afternoon.