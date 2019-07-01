Sports wagering kicks off in Arkansas at Oaklawn casino

This Thursday, March 28, 2019 photo, shows slot machines at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort encouraging electronic betting at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort advertises imminent full casino operations at the horse racing track in Hot Springs, Ark. Oaklawn and Southland Casino and Racing in West Memphis will both begin live table games on April 1, fewer than five months after voters approved a casino amendment to the state's constitution. (AP Photo/Hannah Grabenstein)

HOT SPRINGS — Sports wagering has begun in Arkansas with the first bets being placed at a Hot Springs casino.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt said in a statement that Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort began offering sports wagering Monday morning and will allow gamblers to bet on games ranging from professional football and college basketball to cricket and rugby.

Hoyt says bets can be placed with tellers seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. or at kiosks at the casino.

The Arkansas Racing Commission approved sportsbook wagering at Oaklawn last month. In March, the commission approved full casino licenses for Oaklawn and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis.