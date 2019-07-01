State sports brief

GOLF

Reynolds wins state amateur

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers closed with a 2-under-par 69 to win the Arkansas State Golf Association state amateur championship by two strokes over Ryan Camras of Bismarck at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Reynolds had three birdies on the front nine and recovered from bogeys on No. 10 and No. 12 to post birdies on No. 14 and No. 17.

Camras, who held a one-stroke lead over Mitchell Ford, Miles Smith and Reynolds after two rounds, opened Sunday's final round with three birdies in the first four holes before bogeys on No. 7 and No. 8. After a birdie on No. 9, he did not have a birdie on the back nine and had bogeys on No. 10, No. 11 and No. 15.

Luke Cornett of Drasco and Wes McNulty of White Hall closed with a 72 and 71, respectively, to finish tied for third with a 216, five shots back.

Charlie Angel of Hot Springs won the Masters flight with a 239, beating Glen Talbert of Sheridan by two strokes. In the Mid-Senior Flight, Matthew Dura of Farmington won with a 223, beating Chris Viala of Jonesboro by four strokes. Gordy McKeown of Little Rock won the Senior Flight, beating Stan Lee of Tumbling Shoals by two strokes. Marshall Carter of Fayetteville won the Super-Senior Flight with a 213, beating Bill Wrentz of Cabot by 10 strokes.

