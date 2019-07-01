Taliban: U.S. talks reaching key point

FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. The seventh and latest round of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban is "critical," said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Sunday June 30, 2019, the second day of talks with Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Mideastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban said Sunday that the latest round of peace talks with the United States is "critical" as the two sides "rewrite" a draft agreement to end America's longest-running war.

"We are working to rewrite the draft agreement and incorporate in it clauses that have been agreed upon," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press on the second day of talks with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.

He cautioned that the work was continuing and is "not finished yet."

The two sides are trying to hammer out agreements in which more than 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops would withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees from the insurgents that they would continue fighting the Islamic State extremist group, which has expanded its footprint in recent years. Under such an arrangement, the Taliban would not harbor groups such as al-Qaida, which was based in Afghanistan in the lead-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The latest round of talks began on Saturday and is expected to continue this week.

The two sides sat down to negotiate just days after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was hopeful of reaching a deal by Sept. 1 to end Afghanistan's protracted war.

"Getting a comprehensive peace agreement with the Taliban before Sept. 1 would be nothing short of a miracle," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the U.S.-based Wilson Center.

"That said, I could certainly envision a more limited deal being in place by Sept. 1 on a U.S. troop withdrawal, given that there's already been ample progress on this issue," Kugelman added.

Pompeo and Khalilzad have both said the final accord will include not only agreements with the Taliban on troop withdrawal and guarantees of a nonthreatening Afghanistan, but also agreement on intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent cease-fire.

Until now the Taliban have refused direct talks with the Afghan government while holding two separate meetings with a wide array of prominent Afghans, including former President Hamid Karzai, members of the former northern alliance that fought the Taliban during its five-year rule and individual members of the government.

The Taliban view President Ashraf Ghani's government as an American puppet but have said they will meet with members of his administration as individuals. The insurgents, who effectively control half the country, have refused a cease-fire until the U.S. withdrawal is complete.

DEADLY BOMBING

Even as the Taliban continued peace talks, its insurgents killed eight election officials in a bomb attack in southern Kandahar province, Afghan officials said on Sunday.

Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the Independent Election Commission, said the employees were in the district of Maruf conducting voter registration when Saturday night's attack occurred.

A Defense Ministry spokesman, Fawad Aman, said Taliban militants detonated four stolen Humvees full of explosives outside the district's police headquarters, where the election officials were staying. Aman said at least four Afghan security officers were also killed.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that security forces killed 25 Taliban fighters when repelling the assault.

The Taliban, through spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack in Maruf.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, a spokesman for the governor of Kandahar, said only that the attack had been heavy and that the toll looked high.

"A delegation was appointed to investigate the casualties and the damages," he said.

In a late development today, a powerful explosion rocked Kabul, rattling windows and sending smoke billowing from downtown near the U.S. Embassy. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available, including casualties. Ambulance worker Ahmad Zahir said at least 15 people were injured.

Elections have long been a source of contention in Afghanistan, and analysts said the accelerated pace of negotiations and the sudden announcement of a Sept. 1 target date for an agreement could be linked to Ghani's insistence on presidential polls scheduled for Sept. 28.

"I do think the U.S. government recognizes that the election could pose a major obstacle to peace talks, given that it will be a distraction and given that it will accentuate and intensify the fractures and rivalries in the Afghan political environment that undercut reconciliation prospects," Kugelman said.

The circumstances of the Maruf attack were also noted. The Taliban had encircled the old center of Maruf for nearly two years, finally overrunning it earlier this year. In response, the government simply relocated the district office 25 miles to the south and said it had not fallen.

From its new location, the government tried to offer basic services, including the team of election workers sent to register voters.

Muhammad Yuosuf Yunasi, a member of the provincial council in Kandahar, said most of the residents of Maruf had already abandoned their homes as fighting in the district had persisted.

"I don't understand why the election commission decided to send its employees to a district which is insecure and on the verge of collapse," he said, wondering whom the election workers were supposed to register.

Even before the election officials were killed, Ghani's political opponents objected to his efforts to hold an election in September. They pointed to last October's parliamentary polls, where the voting was so badly mismanaged that Ghani fired the entire Independent Election Commission. Several parliamentary seats are still being contested.

Despite the continued violence, expectations are high that the latest round of peace talks in Qatar will finalize agreements on withdrawals and Taliban guarantees, both of which are seen as key to unlocking negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government on the political future of the country and on a cease-fire.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy Gannon, Amir Shah and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Taimoor Shah and Fahim Abed of The New York Times.

