Teen faces 3 counts of attempted capital murder in shootout with police, officials say

A teen accused of shooting at Pine Bluff police last week is facing three counts of attempted capital murder, officials said Monday.

Officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. about a suspicious person looking into vehicles and following people in and out of a business near 28th Avenue and Holly Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Arkansas State Police.

Police stopped their patrol unit in the road outside a home in the 2800 block of West 27th Avenue when they spotted a teen, later identified as 16-year-old Nakia Broyles, matching witnesses’ descriptions, officials said.

According to the affidavit, the teen reportedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and began shooting at police.

Authorities returned fire before leaving their patrol car and pursuing Broyles, who fled behind the residence. A short time later, authorities found the teen and took him into custody.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to police. Per department policy, two of the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Broyles is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility but is being charged as an adult, officials said. His bond is set at $500,000.