The purge continues

Over the last few years we've watched as more state lawmakers--people trusted with a lot of power--have pleaded guilty or been convicted of various crimes. The number continues to rise.

The most recent guilty plea came from former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. By our count that's six former lawmakers that have been convicted or pleaded guilty to federal charges over the last couple of years. And also by our count, that's six too many. The list includes both Republicans and Democrats. It seems corruption is not a partisan issue.

Fortunately, leaders like Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren (R-Sulphur Springs) have led the charge in the upper chamber to pass stricter ethics reforms and help prevent things like this from occurring in the future.

Both parties seem to agree this has to stop. It's eroded enough public trust in the Legislature. Leaders are working to restore that trust. But it'll take time.

In the meantime, the rest of us will have to remain vigilant and make sure lawmakers know it's serious business when laws and ethics guidelines are broken. The laws aren't a suggestion. They need to be followed. Here's hoping from now on they will be.

Editorial on 07/01/2019