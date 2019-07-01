Travelers walk-off after four walks

Texas League standings

NORTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB

x-Arkansas* (SEA) .......8 2 .800 — Tulsa (LAD)...................... 6 4 .600 2 NW Arkansas (KC) .......4 5 .444 3½ Springfield (STL) ............. 4 6 .400 4

SOUTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Midland (OAK)................. 7 3 .700 — Amarillo* (SD)................. 4 6 .400 3 Corpus Christi (HOU)...... 4 6 .400 3 Frisco (TEX)..................... 2 7 .222 4½ * won first half SUNDAY’S GAMES

Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1 Springfield 3, NW Arkansas 1 Amarillo 11, Corpus Christi 6 Midland 5, Frisco 4 TODAY’S GAMES All times Central Amarillo at Midland, 6:30 p.m. Tulsa at Springfield, 6:30 p.m. Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT NWA NATURALS

WHEN 6:35 p.m. WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Darren McCaughan (6-4, 2.73 ERA); Naturals: RHP Gerson Garabito (4-5, 4.58 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:35 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

Luis Liberato drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to force in Kyle Lewis with the winning run as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 5,012 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

L e w i s s c o r e d t h e game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk drawn by Jordan Cowan, then went to third on a walk by Aaron Knapp.

Tulsa reliever Jordan Sheffield allowed all four walks to take the loss.

The Travelers tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Evan White hit a solo home run, his 10th of the season.

Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt struck out 7 while allowing 1 run and 4 hits over 6 innings.

Jake Haberer (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.

The Travelers outhit the Drillers 6-5.

White was the only Traveler with two hits, raising his batting average to .304. Arkansas improved to 21-9 against Tulsa this season.

TRAVELERS 2, DRILLERS 1

TULSA AB R H BI

Avans, lf 4 1 1 0 Parmelee, dh 4 0 1 0 Thomas, cf 4 0 0 0 Santana, 3b 4 0 2 0 McKnstry, 2b 4 0 1 0 Rincon, rf 2 0 0 0 Walker, 1b 3 0 0 0 Procyshen, c 3 0 0 0 Robinson, ss 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 31 1 5 0 ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Liberato, cf 4 0 1 1 Walton, ss 4 0 0 0 White, 1b 4 1 2 1 T.-Willims, dh 4 0 0 0 Lewis, lf 3 1 0 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 1 0 Odom, c 3 0 1 0 Knapp, rf 3 0 1 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 0 0 Zammrelli, ph 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 32 2 6 2 Tulsa..........................000 001 000 — 1 5 0 Arkansas.....................000 000 011 — 2 6 0 DP — Arkansas 1. LOB — Tulsa 4, Arkansas 9. 2B — Parmelee. HR — White. SB — McKinstry, Avans 2, Knapp.

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO Martin 8 6 1 1 0 8 Sheffield L, 2-1 2/3 0 1 1 4 2 ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO Crismatt 6 4 1 1 0 7 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 1 2 Haberer W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 WP — Martin, Crismatt. HBP — by Martin (Odom). Umpires — Home: Gorman; First: Olson; Third: Carroll. Time — 2:38. Attendance — 5,012