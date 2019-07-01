Man killed, 3 hurt after truck hydroplanes in south Arkansas

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate location of a fatal three-car crash in Union County on Friday.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash in south Arkansas on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The wreck happened just before 3:20 p.m. near Calion in Union County, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge pickup that was traveling south on U.S. 167 hydroplaned and crossed the centerline before striking a 2012 Cadillac SRX, the report states. According to authorities, the Cadillac then collided with another truck, a Chevrolet 1500.

The Cadillac’s driver, Charles Hart, 52, of England, was killed, troopers said. Two passengers, both minors, were injured.

The driver of the Dodge, 19-year-old Kyle Mills, was also injured, according to state police.

It was raining at the time of the crash, the report noted.

According to preliminary figures, at least 226 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.