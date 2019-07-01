Trump: China deal still far off

People walk past a Huawei retail store Sunday in Beijing. Members of both parties in Congress criticized the Trump administration’s proposal to allow the Chinese company to do business with U.S. firms.

WASHINGTON -- A day after agreeing to resume trade talks with China, President Donald Trump and his top advisers said no timeline existed for reaching a deal and suggested that the two sides remained as far apart as they were when talks ended in May.

The comments came as the administration continued to ease restrictions on China, removing eight companies from the Commerce Department's blacklist and taking steps to allow Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications giant, to purchase American technology.

"We're moving along toward a reciprocal but a good trade deal, a fair trade deal," Trump said of China during remarks in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. "And we'll see where that goes, but we had very, very good feelings with President Xi and myself."

The White House has yet to reveal details of Trump's arrangement with Xi reached at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend, though they have said it will forestall tariffs that Trump had threatened to impose on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports.

The administration will keep its 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China will keep its retaliatory tariffs, which primarily target agricultural products.

Trump said Xi had agreed that China would buy large amounts of U.S. agricultural goods, but Chinese official media reports said only that Trump hopes China will import more American goods.

Although the truce did not resolve the Trump administration's primary concerns, including its insistence that China agree to codify intellectual property protections and other changes in Chinese law, Trump declared in Seoul that the U.S. was "winning" the trade war with China.

"We're collecting 25% on $250 billion, and China's paying for it, as you know, because, as you notice, our inflation hasn't gone up," Trump said. The president has rejected the consensus of economists that the tariffs are paid by American companies and consumers in the form of higher prices.

"China's devalued their currency in order to pay for the tariffs," Trump added. The yuan has declined against the dollar in the past year, helping offset some of the impact of Trump's tariffs, but Chinese officials have said the devaluation is the result of market forces. The U.S. Treasury Department under Trump has refrained from accusing China of artificially manipulating its currency.

The president said that China has also "pumped a lot of money into their economic model," adding, "We haven't. We've been retracting. We've been raising interest rates and they've been lowering interest rates. So we're not playing on a fair field. The Fed has not been of help to us at all."

Trump frequently complains about the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates in 2018. The central bank indicated after policy meetings last month that it may consider reducing rates later this year if the economy softens.

"Despite that, we're winning, and we're winning big, because we've created an economy that is second to none, greatest in the world," Trump said.

HUAWEI PUSH-BACK

Members of Congress in both parties criticized the push to allow Huawei to do business with U.S. companies, saying Huawei is a threat to national security and shouldn't be treated as a bargaining chip.

"If President Trump has agreed to reverse recent sanctions against #Huawei he has made a catastrophic mistake," U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a tweet.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer on Saturday criticized Trump's negotiation tactics, saying curtailing restrictions on Huawei diminishes the U.S.'s leverage to get China to agree to a trade deal that is favorable to American companies.

"Huawei is one of few potent levers we have to make China play fair on trade," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in an emailed statement. "If President Trump backs off, as it appears he is doing, it will dramatically undercut our ability to change China's unfair trades practices."

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Sunday described the Chinese company as a clear threat to U.S. national security.

"To me, Huawei in the United States would be like a Trojan horse ready to steal more information from us," he told NBC's Meet the Press.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that fully reopening the United States' doors to Huawei was a bad idea.

"I don't know what he agreed to regarding exceptions to the ban," Graham said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation. "If they're minor exceptions, that's OK, but if we're selling Huawei major technology, that would be a mistake."

But Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, defended the move, saying Trump isn't offering "general amnesty" to Huawei, and that the U.S. will continue to consider the company a potential security threat and keep it on an American blacklist "where there are serious export controls."

Kudlow says he expects the U.S. Commerce Department under Secretary Wilbur Ross to "grant some temporary licenses" on sales to Huawei, especially on items that are widely available from other countries and that don't raise national security concerns. In exchange, he said, Beijing was expected to make "large-scale purchases" of U.S. agricultural products.

"What's happening now is simply a loosening up for general merchandise. This is not a general amnesty," Kudlow said, adding that Trump shares lawmakers' concerns about national security and plans to meet with "senators and others" to discuss the issue.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked Kudlow whether he still believed the U.S. and China were "90% of the way to a deal before the talks broke down."

"That 90% number is fair, although the last 10% could be the toughest," Kudlow replied.

The White House adviser said the goal on the U.S. side was for the trade relationship with China to be "rebalanced," and that there is no timetable to accomplish that.

"It has been very unbalanced in recent years," he said. "As you know, we have had tremendous problems with intellectual property theft, forced transfers of technology, tariffs, nontariff barriers, various cyberhacking going on, and other issues, OK? Those have to be remedied. I mean, that's a very important point of these talks. However long that may take, it is impossible to predict."

In a separate interview on Face the Nation, Kudlow said the U.S. planned to fully address "much larger issues concerning the long-term future with Huawei" at the end of the trade talks with China, whenever that is.

American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies. The company is seen as a growing competitive threat to U.S. technology industries.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, said last month it has cut its projected sales by $30 billion over the next two years as a result of curbs on access to American chips and other components. He said smartphone sales outside China will fall 40%.

Huawei's U.S. sales of network gear evaporated after a U.S. congressional panel labeled the company a security threat in 2012 and told phone carriers to avoid it. The Chinese company still has a patent portfolio it licenses to manufacturers and carriers.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Rappeport and Keith Bradsher of The New York Times; by Alex Wayne, Laura Davison and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/01/2019