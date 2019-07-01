Higher education notebook

UAPB gets grant for STEM project

A $4 million National Science Foundation grant will help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff support an initiative to increase the number of and diversity of its STEM graduates going to graduate school or the STEM workforce, according to a university news release.

"STEM" stands for "Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics."

UAPB is one university among eight Arkansas colleges or universities working on the initiative, called the Arkansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation.

UAPB will use the money to start a Louis Stokes Pathways Research Alliance program.

The new research component of the initiative will "test the impact of the strategies on STEM student retention, completion and entry to STEM graduate school or the STEM workforce along with an intensified outreach and support component for Hispanic STEM students," the news release states.

Recruits, retention UALR panels' aim

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has formed recruitment and retention committees, a spokesman has confirmed.

The committees will review draft recruitment and retention plans written by the UALR staff this spring. They will make final recommendations later.

The student retention committee will eventually have its own website that will include a repository of agendas, meeting notes and working documents, UALR spokesman Tracy Courage said.

UALR's recruitment plan, for 2019-22, is designed to attract only students at the undergraduate level. The 35-page report included several recommendations for recruiting and supporting military veterans, including creation of an ROTC program. The university should be "the campus" for veterans, the report reads. Some faculty members said they felt that the plan was not ambitious enough.

The retention plan included dozens of recommendations. It called for establishing an ongoing retention committee and goal-setting, centralizing advising, identifying students at risk of failing, establishing a campuswide appointment-making system, among other things.

Committee membership can be found at ualr.edu/chancellor/recruitment-and-retention-committees/.

UAM reaching out to mill employees

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and its College of Technology in Crossett have made plans to address pending layoffs at Georgia-Pacific's paper mill in Crossett.

The university will extend its application and scholarship deadlines, offer career services and set aside scholarship funding for affected workers. Prospective students, regardless of whether they are affected by the pending layoffs, have until Aug. 15 to apply for scholarships at the university's campuses in Monticello, Crossett and McGehee.

The university has also established a scholarship fund specifically for laid-off workers that is accepting donations.

On June 4, Georgia-Pacific announced that it would close its bleached board, pulping and extrusion operations in Crossett, laying off an estimated 550 people, about half of the company's Crossett workforce. That will take place by the end of the year.

The College of Technology in Crossett is setting aside $20,000 in discretionary foundation funds to help laid-off workers attend the college.

The schools announced these changes after meeting with community business and economic development leaders and Georgia-Pacific executives.

NW News on 07/01/2019