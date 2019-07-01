Veteran journalists receive high honor

Four veteran journalists were honored by the Arkansas Press Association with Golden 50 Service Awards Friday night at the organization's annual honors banquet in Hot Springs.

Recognized for a half-century in journalism were:

• Glenda Arnett, Monroe County Herald in Brinkley.

• Danny Cook, The Eagle Democrat in Warren.

• Larry Miller, Conway County Petit Jean Country Headlight in Morrilton.

• Frank Fellone, independent journalist and former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette deputy editor, Little Rock.

Karla Sprague, the adviser for the Har-Ber High School student newspaper in Springdale, received the association's Journalism Educator of the Year Award during the banquet. David Mosesso, retired publisher of The Jonesboro Sun and group publisher for Paxton Media Group, was named the organization's Distinguished Service Award winner.

Chris Wessel, editor of The Jonesboro Sun, and David Bailey, managing editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, received the APA Freedom of Information Award.

