Woman, kid burned by Molotov cocktail in North Little Rock

A woman and a 2-year-old child were burned after a 75-year-old North Little Rock man threw a Molotov cocktail at them as they sat on their front porch Friday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police arrested Elmer Cool on two charges of first-degree battery, a charge of resisting arrest and a charge of third-degree assault after being called at 3:20 p.m. about a woman and child being burned, police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The woman told police that she and Cool were arguing over a gas can at 218 S. Laurel St. when Cool threw the incendiary onto the porch, burning both the woman and the child, but the burns were not life-threatening, Cooper said.

First responders took the child to Arkansas Children's Hospital for burns to the lower part of the body, and the woman was treated at the scene, Cooper said.

Cool was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening without bond, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Suspect made threat in arrest, police say

A man who police said was high on narcotics pointed a pellet gun at officers and threatened to kill them during an arrest Thursday, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police responded at to the intersection of 18th and Pulaski streets on Thursday, where a 911 caller reported an assault, the report said. Officers found Termin Londare Morris, 35, who appeared to be high on narcotics, the report said.

While attempting to arrest Morris, officers said, the man pulled out a pellet gun and threatened to kill them.

Morris was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond Friday facing charges of second-degree terroristic threatening, attempt to influence a public servant, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

This story originally published on June 29, 2019.