Police Beat

Woman tries to bite officer, report says

A Sherwood woman tried to bite a police officer Saturday after she was arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police responded to the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road just after midnight Saturday, where witnesses said Jessica Mason, 38, was yelling profanities and refused to move from a gas station, the report said.

Officers asked Mason to get up and when she would not, carried her to a patrol car, the report said. When an officer tried to buckle Mason into the car, she tried to bite him, the report said.

Mason was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Sunday evening.

Metro on 07/01/2019