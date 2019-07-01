Yankees rule Britannia, complete sweep of Sox

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 12, RED SOX 8

LONDON -- Britain loves tradition, and the New York Yankees wrapped up Major League Baseball's first trip to Europe with one of their sport's customs: a late-inning pinstriped comeback.

Gary Sanchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh inning, and the Yankees overcome a four-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Sunday for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trek across the pond.

DJ LeMahieu doubled off Marcus Walden (6-1) leading off the seventh and hit a two-run double against Josh Taylor later in the inning as the Yankees opened an 11-4 lead, sending 14 batters to the plate in their highest-scoring inning in four years.

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York's record streak of games with home runs to 31. Combined with the Yankees' 17-13 win Saturday, the teams scored 50 runs on the weekend, four more than their previous scoring mark in consecutive games against each other.

Before a sellout crowd of 59,059 at Olympic Stadium, the defending champion Red Sox began brightly on the sunny afternoon in their alternate red jerseys. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez became the first trio of Boston batters in four decades to hit home runs in the first inning, banging and mashing to a 4-0 lead against Stephen Tarpley, who was making his first big league start.

But after a game that took 4 hours, 24 minutes -- 18 minutes swifter than Saturday's -- Boston made a depressing Brexit. The World Series champions dropped a season-high 11 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees, who won for the 13th time in 14 games overall and improved to 6-1 against the Red Sox this year.

Adam Ottavino (3-2), the second of six New York relievers, got the win.

INDIANS 2, ORIOLES 0 Shane Bieber allowed three hits and struck out 11 over eight dazzling innings, Carlos Santana drove in two and Cleveland edged host Baltimore.

ROYALS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Jorge Soler homered and had two RBI, Brad Keller (4-9) pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22, and visiting Kansas City beat Toronto.

RAYS 6, RANGERS 2 Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and host Tampa Bay beat Texas.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3 Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and Chicago beat visiting Minnesota.

ASTROS 6, MARINERS 1 Rookie Yordan Alvarez drove in three to back up seven strong innings by Gerrit Cole and help host Houston beat Seattle.

ATHLETICS 12, ANGELS 3 Matt Chapman hit a three-run home run, a triple and a three-run double, and visiting Oakland beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 8, CUBS 6 Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with the Reds' longest home run of the season, Anthony DeSclafani (5-4) pitched six scoreless innings and host Cincinnati held off Chicago.

PHILLIES 13, MARLINS 6 Bryce Harper homered and drove in four to help visiting Philadelphia end a streak of five consecutive losses to last-place Miami.

BREWERS 2, PIRATES 1 Eric Thames homered leading off the eighth inning, and host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

DODGERS 10, ROCKIES 5 Joc Pederson had three hits and three RBI, Matt Beaty doubled twice and drove in two, and visiting Los Angeles rallied past Colorado.

GIANTS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Kevin Pillar had four hits including a home run and drove in five runs, Madison Bumgarner pitched seven strong innings, and host San Francisco beat Arizona.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 3 (11) Matt Wieters hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 11th, and visiting St. Louis overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 2, TIGERS 1 Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon homered for the second consecutive game as visiting Washington topped Detroit.

Sports on 07/01/2019