A person was killed in a Tuesday morning fire at a northeast Arkansas mobile home, officials said.

Fire crews in Bono responded to the blaze before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of County Road 339.

Craighead County Deputy Coroner Josh Richard said his office recovered the body of a person inside the home after firefighters put out the flames.

Officials didn't name the person and were reviewing the cause of death.

It wasn't immediately known what started the fire.