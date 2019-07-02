14-year-old charged as adult in Little Rock shooting

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 14-year-old charged as an adult in a Little Rock shooting made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Kamarion Stokes of North Little Rock was taken into custody at about 4:15 p.m. Monday because Little Rock police suspected him of possessing a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report.

On Thursday, a shooting victim identified Stokes as the teen who pulled the trigger in a previous incident, the report states.

Detectives said Monday they got a recorded statement from Stokes in which he confessed to the shooting.

The arrest report did not include information on the shooting itself.

A deputy prosecuting attorney approved Stokes to be charged as an adult in the shooting, authorities said. He appeared before a judge in Little Rock District Court Tuesday morning.

The teen was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he faces one count each of first-degree battery and minor in possession of a handgun, the arrest report states. The report did not list a charge related to the allegedly stolen vehicle. A bond had not been set, according to the arrest report. Stokes was not listed on the jail's online roster Tuesday morning.

Stokes’ next court date is set for July 8.