Arkansas man, 30, dies after pickup runs off state highway, hits tree

A 30-year-old man died Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Newton County, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Arkansas 16, west of Nail, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

John Hampton of Jasper was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma west around a curve when the pickup left the road and struck a tree, the report states.

Hampton died at the scene, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions at the time as clear and dry.

At least 227 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.