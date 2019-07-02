Arkansas man faces assault charge after ramming vehicle while his wife was inside, authorities say

A Hot Springs man was arrested on a felony assault charge Sunday after allegedly ramming his vehicle into one occupied by his estranged wife and her friend.

Michael John Petika, 36, was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Petika was later released on $3,500 bond and is set to appear July 9 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a man told Hot Springs police he went to the home of his friend, identified as Petika's wife, to pick her up to go shopping. As they left traveling west in the area of Seventh and South Street, a silver Chevrolet Tahoe suddenly came up beside his vehicle and veered into the driver's side door and then blocked him in.

The man said he put his vehicle in park and locked the doors as the driver of the Tahoe, identified as Petika, got out and approached his door, where Petika began cursing and struck the window with his hand. Then the 36-year-old walked around to the passenger side where his wife was sitting and began pulling on the door handle, breaking it off.

Petika's wife reportedly gave a statement to police corroborating the victim's account and added that she and Petika are in the process of getting a divorce and he is "very jealous of her." She said her two children were in the back seat of the vehicle during the incident and she claimed she saw Petika "purposely turn into them."

A rear passenger in the vehicle said she wasn't sure where Petika came from and only saw him as he pulled alongside.

Petika was picked up by patrol officers and brought to the police department where he reportedly stated he was northbound on Seventh Street in his Tahoe proceeding through the intersection at South Street when his vehicle was struck in the right front by an oncoming vehicle.

He said as he approached the other vehicle he realized his wife was in the passenger seat and an unknown man was the driver. He said he was angered at her being in the vehicle with another man and attempted to open the passenger door and the handle came off.