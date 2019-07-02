Arkansas parents charged after infant tests positive for meth, authorities say

The parents of an infant girl face felony charges after their daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, authorities said Tuesday.

The Baxter County sheriff's office said Shannah Cotter, 27, and Dustin Sandoval, 28, both of Gamaliel, were charged Monday with introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.

Authorities said they had been investigating injuries their 10-month-old daughter suffered in April.

Recent testing found the child tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, the main chemical in marijuana.

Police arrested Cotter on Monday and also filed an arrest warrant for Sandoval after those tests.

A conviction for supplying a controlled substance to another person carries up to 40 years in prison.

Cotter remained at the county jail Tuesday with bond set at $25,000. Sandoval did not appear in an online jail roster.

The public defender's office declined to comment on the charges.