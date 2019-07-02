Authorities ID Arkansas teen killed in house explosion

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed the identity of a teen who died following last month’s explosion at a house in Greene County.

Michael B. Campbell, 19, was killed in the blast, which happened at a home in the 7200 block of Arkansas 141 on the night of June 18. At the time, Greene County Deputy Coroner Stephen Pace said responders found the body of a man roughly 20 feet from the front door but were unable to positively identify him.

Since then, the state Crime Lab confirmed the body belonged to Campbell, who was from Greene County, authorities said.

Capt. Tony Williams, spokesman for the Greene County sheriff’s office, said Campbell was friends with another man who was injured in the blast. That man was treated at a local hospital and later released.

In June, Pace described the house as a “total loss.”

“(There were) maybe two walls standing of the entire house,” he said.

An investigation into the explosion is ongoing, Williams said.