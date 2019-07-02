Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities continue investigation into fatal shooting at Arkansas state park

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:30 a.m. 0comments

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting at a home within a northeastern Arkansas state park.

The Lawrence County sheriff's office said deputies responded to the home early Friday. A 911 caller reportedly told them that an intruder in her home had been shot, according to the agency.

Authorities on Monday identified 35-year-old Christopher Robinson of Powhatan as the person who suffered a fatal gunshot wound, though no further information on the circumstances were released.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting along with local authorities, a spokesman said.

The sheriff's office said it hasn't arrested anyone in the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT