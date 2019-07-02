Auto repairs OK'd for neighborhood

An application for an automobile repair shop to operate within a residential zone gained approval last week from the City Council after a lengthy discussion and opposition from three residents who live near the site in the Baring Cross area.

Council members unanimously approved a special-use permit for the shop at 1705 Moss St. after amendments passed to limit hours of operation to 7 a.m-5 p.m. and that no more than five vehicles could be left outside overnight.

Applicant Aaron Hinton said that the building could hold about eight cars.

In opposition, Dave Davenport said that such a business "doesn't belong in that neighborhood."

"Something like this is not good for the neighborhood," resident Dave Whitson said.

Hinton told the council that "We're not there to destroy anything" and wanted to contribute something positive for the neighborhood to "help build it up."

After the permit approval, Council Member Debi Ross asked those who opposed the repair shop not to be deterred and that they could help negate any potential problems by being the city's eyes.

"It's up to you to help the city enforce the five-car rule overnight," Ross said.