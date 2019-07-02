Bell pounds 3 HRs to power Pirates' rout of Cubs

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Bell isn't worried about the Home Run Derby messing with the considerable mojo he's built during his breakout season. Quite the opposite. Bell is pumped for the chance to step into the batter's box and swing for the fences with everyone in baseball watching.

So pumped, in fact, he's already started practicing.

The first-time All-Star smashed three home runs to boost his season total to 25, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 18-5 rout over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Bell, who will be part of the eight-man derby field in Cleveland next week, hit a three-run shot off rookie Adbert Alzolay (1-1) in the first inning, a two-run drive off Alzolay in the second and finished off a four-hit, seven-RBI night by taking new Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth as Pittsburgh began a pivotal seven-game homestand by pounding out a season-high 23 hits.

"Hopefully, that turns the corner for me a little bit and I can get back on track," said Bell, who might have matched his entire home run total from June in one game if not for a screamer to deep left field in the fifth that died at the wall.

Bell almost singlehandedly carried the injury-ravaged Pirates through May, when he smacked a dozen home runs on his way to being selected National League player of the month. He cooled off in June, hitting just .208. Yet the Pirates stayed within striking distance in the crowded NL Central thanks in part to a resurgent offense that was on full display against Alzolay and four Cubs relievers.

Adam Frazier finished 5 for 6 and tied a major league record with four doubles. Colin Moran had a career-high five hits for as Pittsburgh boosted its team batting average to .268, fourth-best in the majors.

"I feel like we did a good job of showing what we can do this past month and you know tonight, it all came together one through nine," Bell said.

He's not kidding. Trevor Williams (3-2) picked up his first victory since May 10 and added a key RBI single during the fourth to help the Pirates pull away. Fellow pitcher Steven Brault added a pinch-hit single in the sixth. All eight position players finished with at least one hit.

Jung Ho Kang hit his seventh home run of the season off Chicago infielder Daniel Descalso, who made a cameo on the mound in the seventh with the game well out of hand. Jose Osuna hit a solo home run off Kimbrel, who came on to get some work after making his debut with the Cubs last week.

Bell became the 20th Pirates player to hit three home runs in a game and the first left-handed batter to do it since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971. Frazier's four doubles matched a mark accomplished more than 40 times, the last by Matt Carpenter of St. Louis on Aug. 26, 2018.

Javier Baez hit his 21st home run for Chicago. Kris Bryant and David Bote had two hits each, but the Cubs couldn't keep pace while falling out of first in the NL Central.

BREWERS 8, REDS 6 Christian Yelich singled with the bases loaded and hit his major league-leading 30th home run, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for their sixth consecutive victory at Great American Ball Park. Milwaukee sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the seventh inning, with Yelich contributing an RBI single. The reigning National League MVP hit a two-run home run in the ninth that made him the first Brewer with 30 before the All-Star break. The Brewers have won 11 of 15 overall against their NL Central rival.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 Kevin Kiermaier's three-run home run lifted the Tampa Bay to a victory over the Baltimore Orioles in a game in which two-way player Brandon McKay went 0 for 4 in his major league debut as a hitter for the Rays. Kiermaier's 10th homer came off Branden Kline in the sixth inning after a walk and a single by Avisail Garcia. McKay, who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings Saturday night in his major league pitching debut against the Texas Rangers, grounded out four times and was picked off second base on a throw from catcher Pedro Severino. Adam Kolarek (3-2) got the victory and Jose Alvarado pitched the ninth for his first save since May 26. Alvarado is 7 for 9 in save opportunities.

BLUE JAYS 11, ROYALS 4 Freddy Galvis hit two solo home runs, rookie Cavan Biggio had four RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals. Randal Grichuk had four hits and four RBI and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo home run as the Blue Jays won for the 15th time in 19 regular-season home meetings with the Royals. Wearing red caps and jerseys in honor of Canada Day, the Blue Jays scored in each of the first four innings and finished with a season-high 18 hits. Biggio, who went 3 for 5, hit his first career grand slam in Saturday's 7-5 victory, the first time he had driven in four runs in a game.

