Central Arkansas man accused of battering child, 2, authorities say

Authorities arrested a central Arkansas man accused of assaulting a toddler who remained in critical condition Tuesday after suffering severe head injuries, officials said.

The White County sheriff's office said 31-year-old Brandon Kent surrendered to police in Lonoke on Monday following a brief search. He's charged with first-degree domestic battery.

Officials had been investigating after Kent's girlfriend brought her 2-year-old daughter to an emergency room with "life-threatening" head injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said in a statement that investigators identified Kent as "a prime suspect" in the child's injuries but didn't detail the battery allegation.

The felony charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Kent remained at the White County jail Tuesday ahead of a Wednesday court hearing.

County and state court records didn't list an attorney to comment on his behalf.