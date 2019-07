Child abuse list names 50 clergy

FILE - In this March 18, 2002, file photo, from left, Joe Ruggeri, Anthony Fernandes and Brian Condon stand outside of St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Middletown, R.I. All three said they were molested by Rev. James Silva when they were youth. Silva was listed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on Monday, July 1, 2019, as one of several members of clergy, religious order priests and deacons who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence on Monday released a list of clerics, religious order priests and deacons it deems to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The list of 50 names posted on the diocese website includes 19 priests and deacons who are still alive, ranging in age from 60 to 98, although nearly all have been removed from ministry. One priest resigned. The list also includes 25 dead priests and six others, including religious order priests.

It posted where each of the men once worked. The diocese reviewed files dating to 1950.

Rhode Island is one of the most heavily Catholic states. Bishop Thomas Tobin, in a letter accompanying the list, calls its release "a difficult but necessary moment" in the history of the church.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said in a statement that it hopes the release of this information will lead to safer, more informed communities and that survivors will be encouraged to come forward and make a report.

The group asked Tobin to update the list with the full work histories of each accused priest so communities where abusers served know, and called on Rhode Island's attorney general to independently investigate.

The attorney general's office is already reviewing allegations of sexual abuse by clergy and plans to cross-reference the list with previous allegations and disclosures, Attorney General Peter Neronha's spokesman, Kristy dosReis, said Monday.

Ann Hagan Webb said there are about 15 names on the list that weren't publicly known before now. Hagan Webb, a former New England coordinator for the survivors group, is in contact with many of the clergy abuse victims in Rhode Island.

"There are probably victims sitting at home that will realize for the first time that they're not the only victim and possibly come forward," she said Monday. "That's what my fight has always been about, to take survivors out of isolation and expose the names of perpetrators so they can't hurt someone else."

But Hagan Webb also questioned why the list isn't longer. She referred to a 2007 court document in a clergy sex abuse case that states that the number of accused priests in the diocese files was about 125, which was reduced to 95 by excluding priests who were not alleged to have committed sexual assaults as previously defined by the court.

"I know there are more to be disclosed," Hagan Webb said.

The diocese said its director of compliance, a former state police detective, used his expertise to make assessments and judgments about the evidence in the files, and in some cases made additional inquiries.

Of the 50 names, 48 are listed as credibly accused and two deceased clergy members are listed as publicly accused.

Survivors of abuse have been asking since at least 2008 for the Providence Diocese to release a list of priests accused of abuse.

The diocese reached a $14 million settlement in 2002 with 37 people who had sued over clergy sexual abuse and has settled other cases since then.

More than 140 religious orders and Roman Catholic dioceses have released similar lists. More than 100 of those lists were either released or significantly updated since a Pennsylvania grand jury in August detailed hundreds of cases of alleged abuse.

The Providence Diocese's list includes a dozen priests who died before any allegation was received, including Monsignor Anthony DeAngelis, who worked in the diocese administration and died in 1990.

Hagan Webb said that DeAngelis repeatedly molested her in West Warwick as a child and that she began recalling the abuse as an adult. She testified about what happened this year at the State House, to help persuade lawmakers to pass a bill introduced by her sister, Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, to extend the statute of limitations.

The General Assembly passed the bill last week to give victims 35 years to sue their abusers and institutions that shielded them, instead of seven and three respectively. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed it Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Claudia Lauer and Michelle R. Smith of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/02/2019