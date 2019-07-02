City: Stop cursing or sit out meetings

Residents who use profanity or verbal attacks when addressing the Little Rock city board during meetings can now be barred from attendance for up to three months.

The modification to the city board's rules of decorum, which is not retroactive, was announced one week after frequent local government critic Russ Racop directed multiple expletives at Mayor Frank Scott Jr. when speaking during the allotted time for "citizen communication."

"I think we're all aware of how decorum was abused last week," Scott said during Tuesday's board meeting.

If an individual violates the rules of decorum after being barred once, he can be banned for up to a year, and not only from city Board of Directors meetings but also from any city meeting where public comments are accepted.

The new rules will be in effect when the city board meets next on July 9.