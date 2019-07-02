Delaying census no easy venture

Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court as the justices finish the term with key decisions on gerrymandering and a census case involving an attempt by the Trump administration to ask everyone about their citizenship status in the 2020 census, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump said he has asked about delaying the 2020 census over a citizenship question, but experts say any delay could gum up the U.S. Census Bureau's finely calibrated timetable for the 10-year count.

Monday was the deadline to start printing the 600 million documents that will be mailed to 130 million households for April's census count.

For months, the Trump administration had argued that the courts needed to decide quickly whether the citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census because of the looming deadline.

"I think it's very important to find out if somebody is a citizen as opposed to an illegal," Trump told reporters Monday. "There's a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and being an illegal."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the question couldn't be added for now. Trump tweeted that he had asked lawyers if the count can be delayed until the court can re-evaluate the matter.

In a related matter, Facebook Inc. has announced it will ban content that misrepresents the 2020 U.S. census to suppress participation by minority groups, the latest step by the social media company to quell criticism from civil-rights advocates.

"An accurate census count is crucial to governments for functions like distributing federal funds and to businesses and researchers," Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post. "That's why we're going to treat next year's census like an election -- with people, policies, and technology in place to protect against census interference."

Julie Iriondo, a Census Bureau spokesman, said early Monday that she didn't know whether any printing schedule changes had been decided.

From a logistical standpoint, any delay "would be a nightmare," said John Thompson, who served as Census Bureau director during President Barack Obama's second term.

The bureau is already in the process of signing almost 250 office leases across the U.S. and has hired 1,500 specialists who will partner with community organizations to encourage people to participate in the census. More than 170,000 recruits have already filled out applications for the almost half-million positions being created for the count. The bureau has helped set up more than 1,500 committees nationwide that will work to get everyone to respond.

Furthermore, Congress would have to change the law for the count to be delayed because Title 13 of the U.S. Code mandates that it take place on April 1, 2020, Thompson said.

"I don't think there's any ambiguity, but I'm not a lawyer," Thompson said.

Fewer people are expected to fill out the questionnaires using paper than in years past because the bureau for the first time is relying on most respondents to use the Internet to answer questions. Still, printed postcards and letters will be sent out next March reminding residents it's time to answer the questionnaire, and those who don't respond digitally will be mailed paper questionnaires.

As recently as last week, the Trump administration's solicitor general wrote in court papers that the Census Bureau needed to finalize the questions by June. Any changes to the paper questionnaire after June would impair the bureau's ability to conduct the count in a timely manner, wrote Noel Francisco.

A spokesman for R.R. Donnelley & Sons, the company awarded the $114 million printing contract for the 2020 census, didn't respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

If there's a delay, R.R. Donnelley & Sons may have to pay workers overtime and run the presses longer hours, but the questionnaires will get printed, said James Clement, an equity research analyst for the Buckingham Research Group.

In a worst-case scenario, the nation's biggest printing companies have underutilized presses, he added.

"If there are delays, it becomes a hassle, maybe, but it's not like the job isn't going to get done," Clement said Monday.

More than two dozen Democratic U.S. senators last week sent a letter urging U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to drop any further pursuit of the citizenship question because it will delay the bureau's ability to conduct the count.

Thompson said the pace of the legal system may have an unintended consequence if Trump wants to delay the count until the U.S. Supreme Court makes another decision: The president may be out of office if he loses the 2020 election.

"Then the new administration will be in charge of the census," Thompson said.

Facebook announced its policy Sunday, saying it would be unveiled later this year and would prohibit distortions of census requirements, methods or logistics in postings. The policy is among several changes Facebook announced in a report on its continuing civil-rights audit, which is reviewing discrimination and biases on the social media platform. A final report is due next year.

Facebook takes down 65% of hate speech content, the company has said. Sandberg and other executives have been meeting with civil-rights groups and politicians for months to discuss the audit in response to intense scrutiny in recent years for its content policies.

Facebook has pledged to use "proactive detection technology" to identify content that may violate its census interference policy. The company said it is training its algorithms to check for misinformation, creating a team responsible for developing and rolling out new tools and hiring a consultant to train employees to check census-related content.

In addition to the census policy, Facebook said it would ban ads that expressly encourage Americans not to vote. It's also creating new search databases to track ads for housing, employment and credit in response to reports and lawsuits accusing the social media company of allowing advertisers to discriminate against some users.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Schneider of The Associated Press; and by Naomi Nix of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 07/02/2019