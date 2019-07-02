ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Devil's Den park fine CCC specimen

A dam and spillway built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s attract visitors to Devil’s Den State Park. Photo by Marcia Schnedler, special to the Democrat-Gazette

DEVIL'S DEN STATE PARK — Along with the manifold miseries it inflicted on Americans, the Great Depression of the 1930s did give a boost to Arkansas' fledgling state-parks system. That boon came thanks to the Civilian Conservation Corps, a massive New Deal project with nationwide impact.

Battalions of men rescued from unemployment crafted the sturdy stone buildings and other structures that visitors still enjoy at a number of Arkansas state parks. Labeled architecturally as Rustic, the style aimed with a good deal of success to harmonize with natural settings.

Some of the best-preserved examples anywhere in America of CCC work can be seen about 25 miles south of Fayetteville at Devil's Den State Park, established in 1933. The 2,500-acre park in a valley of the Boston Mountains also contains the largest network of sandstone crevice caves in the United States.

Most ambitious among the CCC's projects at Devil's Den is a native-stone dam and spillway constructed to form an eight-acre lake along Lee Creek. Visitors can walk atop the low dam.

A pavilion of stone and logs is among the buildings constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps at Devil’s Den State Park. Photo by Marcia Schnedler, special to the Democrat-Gazette

Near the dam stands a life-size bronze statue atop a 4-foot-tall pedestal. Stripped to the waist and holding a double-bladed ax, the figure virtually ripples with exertion. He represents the park's several thousand CCC workers — all of them previously unemployed, unmarried men between 18 and 23 (an age span later extended to 17-28).

A plaque on the pedestal bears a slogan that seems more modest than inspiring: "We can take it." Visitors can read that "this statue is a tribute to the dedication, attention to detail and ability of the enrollees, leaders and commander of the CCC."

The CCC ranked among the most popular of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's programs to ameliorate the Great Depression's impact. The 3 million men enrolled nationwide served up to two years. They received housing, usually in barracks, along with food and clothing plus a stipend of $30 a month. Of that sum, $25 had to be sent back home to family members.

Labor in the parks was just one aspect of CCC efforts in Arkansas. In total, these workers in the state erected 446 buildings, constructed 6,400 miles of roads, built eight dams and planted nearly 20 million trees.

But "the greatest legacy left in Arkansas by the CCC was their work in the development of state parks," according to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Other state parks displaying the CCC's handiwork include Petit Jean, Mount Nebo, Lake Catherine and Crowley's Ridge.

Exhibits inside Devil's Den's visitors center, one of the Depression era structures, give a sense of the strenuous work and the leisure activities of CCC workers. A devilish sense of humor can be detected in the name of the camp's newspaper: Voice of Satan.

One of the park's seven hiking routes, CCC Interpretive Trail, follows an easy quarter-mile loop with wayside markers pointing out remnants of the camp from 1933-1942. The trail was laid out in 1992 with a grant from the CCC Company 3795 Reunion Association, which held annual reunions for many years until deaths and old age ended the gatherings.

The park will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday by hosting its 44th annual Devil's Den Games. Family-focused activities will include horseshoes, egg tosses, sack races, a bicycle parade and softball tournaments — with the added flavor of homemade ice cream.

Devil's Den State Park is open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. To reach the park from Interstate 49, take Arkansas 74 (Exit 45) west and then south for about 6 miles to the entrance. For details, visit ArkansasStateParks.com or call (479) 761-3325.

Style on 07/02/2019