Eastbound lanes of I-30 closed in Bryant after power line felled by tractor-trailer

This screenshot of an Arkansas Department of Transportation video shows traffic Interstate 30 on Tuesday afternoon. The camera is positioned west of the Bryant Parkway exit, where officials said a downed power line prompted the closure of the interstate's eastbound lanes.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer downed a power pole, authorities said.

The closure is at the Bryant Parkway exit, according to a Twitter post by the Bryant Police Department. Authorities said a tractor-trailer struck a power pole, causing its lines to stretch across I-30.

Drivers are being diverted at the Bryant-Bauxite exit, police said.

No injuries were reported in the accident, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Arkansas Online traffic map showed significant delays in both directions in the area.