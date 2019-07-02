Fatal gunfire ends fight in Newport

A person was in custody Monday after the deadly shooting of a 42-year-old man after a weekend fight in northeast Arkansas, officials said.

The Newport Police Department said officers responded Friday to the 1400 block of Holden Avenue on reports of two men fighting.

Police found Christopher Crawford suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He died later at a local hospital.

Authorities said officers arrested a person in connection with the shooting after he left the area.

The person's name wasn't immediately released. He remained at the Jackson County jail Monday ahead of a court appearance, police said.

