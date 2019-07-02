Iran surpasses nuclear deal's uranium limit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony to mark “National Nuclear Day” in Tehran in this photo released last year by an official website of the Iranian presidency. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged Monday that Iran had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal.

WASHINGTON -- Iran has exceeded a key limitation on how much nuclear fuel it can possess under an international pact curbing its nuclear program, effectively declaring that it will no longer respect the deal that President Donald Trump abandoned more than a year ago, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported Monday.

The breach of the limitation, which restricted Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium to about 660 pounds, does not by itself give the country the material to produce a nuclear weapon. But it is the strongest signal yet that Iran is moving to abandon the limits and restore the far larger stockpile that the United States and five other nations persuaded Tehran to send abroad.

The developments were first reported by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency, citing an "informed source." Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, later confirmed the news, according to another semiofficial outlet, the Iranian Students' News Agency.

The report from Fars said representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency determined last week that Iran had passed the threshold. A spokesman for the agency said Monday that it had confirmed that the stockpile had surpassed the limit laid out in the deal.

It was unclear whether the move would escalate the tensions between Washington and Tehran after the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone in June nearly resulted in military strikes.

But it returns the focus to Iran's two-decade pursuit of technology that could produce a nuclear weapon -- where it was before then-President Barack Obama and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran struck their deal four years ago.

While the Trump administration had no immediate reaction to the announcement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in June that the United States would never allow Iran to get within a year of possessing enough fuel to produce a nuclear weapon. His special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, has often said that under a new deal, the United States would insist on "zero enrichment for Iran."

Iran has so far rejected the idea of beginning any negotiation, saying that the United States must first return to the 2015 agreement and comply with all of its terms.

"The policy changed from 'wait out Trump' to 'hit back at Trump.' That's a big deal," said Cliff Kupchan, a chairman at the Eurasia Group and longtime Iran watcher. "I don't think either side wants war, but both sides do want leverage. We're in for a rough ride."

On Friday, Iranian officials met in Vienna with European officials who had promised to set up a barter system to compensate Iran for the effects of U.S. sanctions that Britain, France and Germany say are unwise. But the Iranian officials said the effort was insufficient. Hook has estimated the sanctions have cost Iran $50 billion in lost oil sales, far more than the Europeans' system would generate.

As they left the meeting, Iranian officials hinted that the breaking of the limit would go forward, though it could just as easily be reversed in the future. For now, Iran seems on a pathway to step-by-step dissolution of key parts of the accord. Rouhani has said that Iran will begin raising the level of uranium enrichment this month.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to have less than 661 pounds of uranium enriched to a maximum of 3.67%. Previously, Iran enriched uranium as high as 20%, which is a short technical step away from reaching weapons-grade levels. It held up to 22,046 pounds of the higher-enriched uranium.

Neither Zarif nor the U.N. agency said how much uranium Iran now has on hand. Last week, an Iranian official in Vienna said that Tehran was about 5 pounds away from the limit. Iran previously announced it had quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium, which at under 3.67% is enough to power a nuclear reactor to create electricity but is far below weapons-grade levels.

However, Iran could have chosen to mix the low-enriched uranium with raw uranium, diluting it and bringing it under the cap. Pushing past the limit served as a notice to Europe, Zarif said.

Breaking the stockpile limit by itself doesn't radically change the one year that experts say Iran would need in order to have enough material for an atomic bomb, if it chooses to pursue one.

But by coupling an increasing stockpile with higher enrichment, it begins to close that one-year window and hamper any diplomatic efforts at saving the accord.

Even before Monday's announcement, the Pentagon and the nation's intelligence agencies -- led by the CIA and the National Security Agency -- were beginning to review what steps to take if the president determined that Iran was getting too close to producing a bomb.

A decade ago, the Obama administration conducted a highly classified cyberattack, code-named Olympic Games, at the Natanz enrichment site. The breach neutralized Iran's centrifuges, which spin at supersonic speeds to enrich uranium, and destroyed about 1,000 of the 5,000 machines then in operation. But after two years, Iran rebounded, and when the nuclear accord went into effect, it had more than 17,000 centrifuges, most of which were dismantled under the agreement.

If the United States targets Iran's uranium enrichment operations, experts say, it is likely to take aim again at the Natanz site. But this time, the Iranians appear far better prepared. Other major nuclear sites, including the primary production facility for converting raw uranium to a gas form, and factories that produce next-generation centrifuges are also likely targets, according to former officials.

In the weeks before the International Atomic Energy Agency's announcement, Saudi Arabia's state news media has called for "surgical strikes" against Iran, as has Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who pressed for military action after the downing of the drone. Trump initially agreed, then pulled back.

But any operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure, either with conventional arms or cyberweapons, would be highly risky. And some administration officials warn that acting now would be premature. Even if Iran possesses almost 2,000 pounds of uranium, it would be insufficient for a single bomb. That threshold is not likely to be crossed until later this summer.

"If there is conflict, if there is war, if there is a kinetic activity, it will be because the Iranians made that choice," Pompeo said last week during a visit to New Delhi. "I hope that they do not."

Information for this article was contributed by David E. Sanger of The New York Times; and by Jon Gambrell, Amir Vahdat, Kiyoko Metzler and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/02/2019