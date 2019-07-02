July 4th reminder: All fireworks illegal in North Little Rock

As it is the week of July 4th, officials are reminding residents and visitors that fireworks of all kinds are illegal within the city limits.

According to city code, it is unlawful to "possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, ignite or otherwise explode" fireworks of any kind inside the city.

Violation of the law will result in the confiscation of the fireworks and a possible fine ranging from $25 to more than $500 upon conviction in municipal court.

Still, enough people violate the fireworks ban that police calls increase around the holiday period and the noise of exploding fireworks are particularly disturbing to combat veterans and to pets.

North Little Rock Friends of Animals, the fundraising arm of the animal shelter, recently posted a social media reminder for pet owners to secure fences, update pet tags and to get pets micro-chipped because of the upcoming fireworks.

"We absolutely want to enforce the law," city spokesman Nathan Hamilton said of the fireworks ban, acknowledging, however, how difficult it is for police to respond to every complaint.

"We do the best we can and beg for the public's cooperation," Hamilton said. "We ask that you please don't shoot off fireworks in the city limits."