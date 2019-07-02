Police Beat

LR couple held up at gunpoint in home

A Little Rock couple awoke early Saturday to an intruder pointing a gun at them in their bedroom and telling them he needed money because his mother died recently, according to a police report released Monday.

Police said the gunman broke in around 4 a.m. to the couple's home in the 6600 block of Kavanaugh Place, which is northwest of University Avenue and Cantrell Road.

According to the report, the 72-year-old woman woke up, saw the assailant and said: "What the hell are you doing here?" Her husband then woke up.

Police said the intruder pointed a gun at the couple, demanded cash and told them not to move. He said his mother had died and he needed money, according to the report.

"The suspect was very nervous and trembling" as the 73-year-old man reached to grab his wallet, the report said.

The woman told investigators she felt sorry for the robber and offered him food, but he declined.

The intruder left the bedroom and went out through the front door with about $90 in cash, according to the report. No one was injured.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, which didn't include a detailed description of the gunman.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

2 men shot in LR; 1 crashes into store

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Little Rock early Saturday morning.

Officers patrolling Asher Avenue heard a loud noise shortly after 2:30 a.m. and saw a 2015 Infiniti had struck a nonprofit bookstore, The Black House Diaries, at 4816 Asher Ave., a police report states.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found 34-year-old Jermaine Smith of Camden with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was treated by medics and transported to UAMS Medical Center.

Authorities were also notified of a second shooting victim, 26-year-old Jaylen Collins, of Little Rock, who was taken to CHI St. Vincent with a gunshot wound in his knee.

No arrests had been made in either shooting at the time of the report.

Metro on 07/02/2019