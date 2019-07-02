Sections
Police search for Arkansas man who fled from patrol car while handcuffed

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:52 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Corey Ladale Pryor - Photo by Malvern Police Department

Authorities in Malvern say they are searching for a man who fled from a patrol car while handcuffed.

Corey Ladale Pryor, 32, escaped from an officer’s patrol car shortly after he was arrested on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by Malvern police. Authorities said Pryor should be considered armed and dangerous.

The post doesn’t explain in detail why Pryor was originally arrested, but it states he faces charges that include kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor, residential burglary and escape.

Pryor has an address in Hope, authorities said. Malvern police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their department.

