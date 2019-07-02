Man gets 16-year sentence for shooting friend over money

A 51-year-old Little Rock parolee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting a close friend after an argument over money.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Alan Jones show that Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright sentenced Donaldson Brown to prison after the former Benton man pleaded guilty to first-degree battery for shooting 48-year-old Kirk Shelnut of Benton at Brown's home, 4319 Arapaho, on May 31, 2018.

Under the plea agreement negotiated by defense attorney Lott Rolfe IV, prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court filings and police reports show that Shelnut and a friend were at Brown's home to repay him some of the money Shelnut owed him. The men got into a fight over the debt.

After the fight, Shelnut told Brown that he loved him and that he didn't know why they had fought like that. Brown got a gun and shot Shelnut twice in the neck.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Brown disappeared after the shooting, and the police tactical team was called out to search the house. A drunken Donaldson returned to the residence without the gun about 90 minutes later and surrendered.

Court records show that Brown, also known as Donnalson Brown, has been in trouble with the law since he was 17 years old in 1984. He's been sent to prison four times since then on burglary and gun charges.

In January 2003, a Saline County jury sentenced Brown to 40 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Aug. 25, 2001, shooting of a man during a fight at Brown's then-home on Hiland Street in Benton.

Anthony Wayne McCool was shot three times in the legs while running from an armed man at the residence and had to drag himself to safety, court records show. McCool could not identify the man who shot him. But Antonio Moses Credit, the only eyewitness, testified that he saw the men fighting and saw Brown shooting at McCool as he fled.

After Brown was convicted on the gun charge, prosecutors dropped additional charges of first-degree battery and attempted capital murder against him, court records show.

Metro on 07/02/2019