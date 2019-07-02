Marshals museum project announces new leadership

This artist's rendering provided by the United States Marshals Museum Friday, April 26, 2019, depicts the future museum in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The $50 million museum dedicated to the U.S. Marshals is about $15 million under-funded, and the museum's foundation recently announced a crowdfunding effort to raise money. Though the building will be dedicated in September as originally planned, the museum's opening has been pushed back to sometime next year. (United States Marshals Museum via AP)

Jim Dunn retired Monday as president of the United States Marshals Museum Foundation, and Alice Alt, the current vice president of development, will take over as president "after a brief transition period," according to a news release.

The U.S. Marshals Service national museum is a 53,000-square-foot, $19.1 million building under construction on the banks of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith.

Dunn, 71, will become president emeritus and will continue to work part time on fundraising and special projects, according to the release.

"Jim has done such a phenomenal job in his time at the foundation," Alt said. "He has chosen to retire and transition into a new position."

The announcement comes less than four months after Fort Smith voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that would have levied a temporary 1% sales tax to raise the $15.3 million needed to complete the museum's interior.

Among other things, opponents said it was unfair for public funds to be used by a private entity for a private museum and that Fort Smith residents couldn't bear another tax increase.

Alt said Dunn's retirement had nothing to do with the issue failing at the ballot box.

According to the news release, the museum "is currently on track to secure the remaining capital campaign funds, as well as the established corporate support, needed for its grand opening and beyond."

In January, Dunn told museum directors, "Existing prospects will not complete the capital campaign, which makes success in the March 12 election critical to our future."

On Monday, Alt said, "We are currently $15 million shy in finishing off our capital campaign and are fundraising to complete the project."

Alt said the museum will be dedicated Sept. 24, the 230th anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Marshals Service. Then the doors will close and work will continue on the building's interior. Alt said the museum will "hopefully" open in late 2020.

Fort Smith was chosen in 2007 as the site for the national Marshals Museum. The city's history as a seat of frontier justice helped it win the designation.

Dunn started work for the U.S. Marshals Museum as both museum and foundation president Aug. 1, 2009. In 2016, the museum board hired Patrick Weeks as president and CEO of the museum, and Dunn remained president of the foundation.

Construction of the museum began in July 2018.

"With Alice at the helm, we're excited to build on Jim's achievements and complete the project," Weeks said in Sunday's news release.

Under Dunn's leadership, the museum raised more than $34 million of the nearly $37 million raised to date, according to the release. Those numbers include cash, pledges and in-kind land donations.

Besides construction of the building, Alt said the remaining money is being used for things like architectural fees, interior gallery design, operations and startup costs.

The museum garnered bipartisan congressional support for a commemorative coin program with the U.S. Mint, which raised more than $3 million, according to the release. It also launched the Winthrop Paul Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series, which has featured the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina.

Under Dunn's guidance, the museum now offers educational programs, including lecture series and classroom initiatives for pre-kindergarten through college students, according to the release.

"Even part time, the museum will continue to benefit from his institutional knowledge, infectious enthusiasm and fundraising prowess," Robert A. Young III, chairman of the museum's foundation, said of Dunn.

Dunn didn't return a voice-mail message left for him Monday.

The museum will feature five galleries: Defining Marshals; Campfire Stories Under the Stars; Frontier Marshals; A Changing Nation; and Modern Marshals. The museum also will include the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor, honoring those who died in the line of duty, and the National Learning Center.

"Our collection of more than 1,000 artifacts includes historic journals and memorabilia from the western frontier, the Civil Rights era, the Oklahoma City bombing, as well as badges and guns used by the Marshals Service throughout the years," according to usmmuseum.org.

State Desk on 07/02/2019